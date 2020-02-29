• Caitlyn Smith, 19, who after making a video of herself posing with a handgun for her Instagram account, accidentally squeezed the trigger and shot her 10-year-old nephew in her suburban Houston apartment, has been charged with felony injury to a child, deputies said.

• Hoyt Hutchinson, 32, of Alabama, who slashed a protest balloon that depicted President Donald Trump as a baby and was set up in Tuscaloosa during a football game, was ordered to attend counseling and complete community service as a way to have charges against him dismissed.

• F. William Cullins, a Montgomery County, Kan., judge accused of cursing at courthouse employees so often that a trial clerk kept a "swear journal" documenting his outbursts, should face public censure and "a year or two" of professional coaching, an ethics panel recommended.

• Clayton Fleetwood, 19, a Louisiana State University student from New Jersey, was charged with breaking into LSU's under-construction football stadium in Baton Rouge and riding a four-wheeler around the new field, campus police said.

• Dannielle Martin, 32, and Vickie Higgenbotham, 58, mother and grandmother of an Alabama boy found naked and chained inside a home in rural Autauga County, were each sentenced to 20 years in prison after they pleaded guilty to aggravated child abuse.

• Arthur Brun, a councilman in Kauai County, Hawaii, was charged with running a drug-trafficking organization, supplying guns, conspiring with a gang leader and requesting sexual favors as payment for methamphetamine, federal prosecutors said.

• Nathaniel Hendren, 30, a St. Louis police officer who accidentally killed a female colleague at his home while playing a variation of Russian roulette, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

• Timothy Abbott, 62, a podiatrist in Nashville, Tenn., who admitted that on 44 occasions over a span of about six years he distributed hydrocodone to patients with no legitimate medical purpose, pleaded guilty to seven counts of unlawful distribution of controlled substances.

• Sean McDaniel, superintendent of Oklahoma City's public schools, apologized after a cardboard photo frame emblazoned with watermelons was used at a high school's Black History Month event celebrating soul food, calling the prop "inappropriate and hurtful."

