Leap of faith

They say there are no straight lines in nature. Maybe there's no exact day, either. That is, no rotation of Earth that takes exactly 24 hours, to the dot. Somebody said that a year is actually 365 days, 5 hours, 48 minutes and 46 seconds long. Which is why today is a Leap Day.

We don't even want to see the math involved.

Can you imagine those who lived 2,000 years ago--without a pocket calculator, much less a computer--staring at the sky and deciding that February had to have 28 days, but every four years humans needed to add a 29th, in order to make the calendar line up with the seasons? A Greek astronomer and mathematician by the name of Sosigenes of Alexandria figured that out. He must've had one heck of an abacus. And it was no less than Julius Caesar who implemented the leap day and year.

But even ol' Sosigenes wasn't 100 percent right. Which meant those slivers of inaccuracies rocked the calendar until Pope Gregory skipped 10 whole days to make up the time, thus the name The Gregorian Calender. (We mentioned that last weekend in the George Washington editorial. He had to move his birthday up more than a week when the English-speaking world finally changed from the Julian to the Gregorian calendar. At the time, people rioted in the streets, claiming the powers were taking days from their lives.)

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette republished a story this week that said a couple of Johns Hopkins professors are trying to change the current calendar again--and make one for mankind that is less cumbersome.

The two professors call their calendar the Hanke-Henry Permanent Calendar; coincidentally the professors are named Steve Hanke and Richard Conn Henry. If we grasp the concept, nearly every year would be a day shorter--at 364, but split into four 91-day quarters. The first two months of all quarters are 30 days, and the third month is 31. (That doesn't even rhyme.)

One characteristic of the plan: Every date falls on the same day of the week. Every New Year's Day is a Monday. Your birthday would always be on a Saturday (yeah!) or a Monday (shucks!), and most federal holidays could be moved around to give folks a three-day weekend.

And to get the thing aligned with nature, we suppose, the calendar creates a new week-long month every five or six years--a new month the creators (small-c) call Xtr, as in extra. It's sort of a leap week every so often.

Professor Hanke told USA Today that Xtr could be used as an additional vacation: "When you'd normally take an extra few days around Christmas and New Year's, you would get this extra week and it'd basically be a freebie--an extra vacation week," he said. "People would love that."

Although we know Americans. If this caught on, the extra vacation week would probably be tied up with work.

Speaking of economics, the professors say their idea would help the economy. For all these holidays that fall on Tuesdays or Thursdays disrupt production. And a new, permanent calendar would keep billions from being lost.

Conservatives, who stand astride of the world yelling STOP! too often, probably won't take to this new calendar. That doesn't mean the president won't.

The professors have already written an executive order for the president to sign to enact the new calendar. All the current president need do is sign it. And the professors have a kicker:

They'd call it The Trump Calendar.

Quoth the professor named Hanke: "He knows very well what branding is."

He does indeed. Which means even though we'd oppose a calendar that can't be memorized with Thirty Days Hath September, we wouldn't bet against it, either. Besides, we'd move Xtr to February, so we could have a longer Mardi Gras.

Happy Leap Day, y'all.

Editorial on 02/29/2020