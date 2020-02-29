Norfolk different now

The article "Land and sea" about modern day Norfolk, Va., in Sunday's Travel section was enjoyed and appreciated. It brought back a lot of memories, though it is not the place I remember from 72 years ago spending time there as a sailor in the U.S. Navy. I was serving on the old battleship USS Mississippi, testing new search and fire-control radar equipment to replace the obsolete and worn-out electronic systems used during World War II, while sailing in and out of the Norfolk Naval Base and docking there most every weekend after sea duty.

I was finally discharged from the Navy in July 1948, and have not been back to Norfolk since. The Sunday article convinced me I should make the trip back there again, and maybe replace my memories with the "delights"described. While I had found a wonderful young couple who took me into their home, fed me and often drove me around the area checking out the "delights" of the time, Norfolk then was not a very friendly town to Navy personnel, with stately homes displaying signs saying "sailors and dogs keep off the grass." I was checking out a B&B (called tourist homes then) for my parents, who were driving from Tennessee to pick me up after discharge, when the matronly lady who answered the door took one look at my uniform and snarled, "What kind of place do you think this is!" I was speechless and could only turn around and walk off the porch. It was my first experience with prejudice with me as the object.

The waterfront was a seedy place a family would not want to visit at night. Thankfully, the article printed paints an entirely different picture of the present waterfront and environment, a place I would surely enjoy visiting this time.

CLARENCE RICHMOND

Searcy

Support Mayor Pete

If you are a loyal subject of Donald Trump, this letter is not for you. If you are not one of his subjects, then please vote in the Democrat presidential primary. When you vote, give serious consideration for voting for Pete Buttigieg.

Mayor Pete is a veteran and a Rhodes scholar (which means most of the time he really is the smartest one in the room). One of his major goals is to make sure all Americans have access to quality, affordable health care; not "Medicare for All Whether You Want It or Not," but "Medicare for All Who Want It." He is a moderate Democrat who I believe the majority of us (even in Arkansas) can support. To quote Pete, "This is our shot to galvanize an American majority to defeat this president and send Trumpism into the dustbin of history."

My money (literally) is on Pete. I hope you will support him as well; now, with your vote in the primary, and then in November in the general election. Thanks for your consideration.

MICHAEL YOUNG

Hot Springs Village

Environment in peril

Successful polluters know slow and steady degradation will often go unnoticed until real damage becomes impossible to ignore. So when our country's Environmental Protection Agency appears willing to allow industries to create shortcuts when applying for permits, to ignore (remove, actually) any mention of cumulative effects, while also speeding up the process of permitting by limiting the amount of information to be considered, you can bet it will only be a matter of time before waterways and reservoirs all over our country begin to pay the price.

Water and air are shared resources that humans depend on for life. These resources are about to be handed over to polluters with a big bow on top. The undoing of successful regulations that helped clear the smog from cities and stopped rivers from catching fire from the wholesale dumping of petrochemicals are about to be "streamlined" away. You may not notice the difference immediately, but your grandchildren and mine will.

If you care to comment, go to www.regulations.gov and follow the online instructions for submitting comments to Docket ID No. CEQ-2019-0003. Comments will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. EST March 10. Tell EPA to say no to pressure groups and yes to continued enforcement of regulations that recognize the cumulative impacts of industrial pollutants.

LIN WELLFORD

Green Forest

Security detail's cost

His Honor, the mayor of Little Rock, does not need an extravagant security detail of seven police officers costing the taxpayers an annual sum in excess of $320,000. I am baffled that the city of Little Rock Board of Directors sits back and allows this kind of random ridiculous expenditure. The whole gang is quick to increase fees and seek multiple ways to raise taxes while looking the other way as our tax dollars are squandered on the mayor's security detail.

Why do we have seven police officers guarding the mayor while on any given day there is a random assortment of robberies, rape, and other miscellaneous crimes being committed all over the city? These police officers belong on the streets protecting the citizens and not guarding the mayor. Let's put an end to this nonsense.

If the mayor needs the job, let him keep it. If he needs a security detail, let him pay for it. Otherwise, we need to get rid of the security detail and maybe the mayor as well.

CAUSLEY EDWARDS

Little Rock

