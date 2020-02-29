Mountain View routs Charleston in tourney semifinals

WALDRON -- In a game between the two programs that won the past two Class 3A state titles, it was the defending champions that pulled away Friday night at Waldron Activity Center.

Mountain View (24-4) gained an early lead and never gave it back against Charleston (26-3) in a 44-24 victory in a semifinals game of the Class 3A-1 Regional tournament.

"Charleston and Mountain View in the last four years have met somewhere late in the season," Mountain View coach Casey Scribner said. "It's a great test. We look to meet up each year at some point. Charleston has a great team, and the ball bounced our way this time."

Mountain View was led by sophomore Josie Storey, who finished with a game-high 20 points. Aubrey Isbell also added 12 points for the Lady Yellowjackets. Baylee King led the way for Charleston with a team-high seven points.

Mountain View held just an 11-8 lead after the initial quarter of the game. The Lady Yellowjackets made five of 10 shots in the quarter, while Charleston was limited to three of 12 from the field to open the game.

The shooting woes continued in the second quarter for Charleston, which snapped a 20-game winning streak. The Lady Tigers missed their initial six shots from the field and went on to make just one of eight in the second frame.

"They are a great team, and I don't want to take anything away from them," Charleston coach Jason Rucker said. "But I felt we missed some shots. We got down about that and didn't recover. We didn't fight through it."

Mountain View^11^14^9^10^--^44

Charleston^8^4^6^6^--^24

Mountain View (24-4): Storey 20, Isbell 12, Johnson 4, Vickers 3, Lopez 3, Holland 2

Charleston (26-3): King 7, Newhart 6, Groen 5, Merechka 3, Rucker 2, Grandison 1.

Valley Springs 57, Rose Bud 34

Valley Springs broke open a 29-23 halftime lead to advance to the regional championship game.

Bethany Richardson scored a game-high 23 points to lead the way for Valley Springs. Whitney Coffelt added 16 while Cayley Patrick chipped in 12 points for the Lady Tigers.

Rose Bud was led by Kyndal Rooks' team-high eight points.

Boys

Elkins 68, Bergman 54

Make it a 12-game winning streak for the Elkins Elks.

After a back-and-forth first quarter, Elkins took a 19-18 edge against Bergman. The Elks then led 34-29 at the break and 52-43 entering the final quarter to pull away in a semifinals matchup.

The balanced offense for Elkins (28-3) was led by a game-high 27 points from Paxton Barnett. Kain Johnson added 17 points, Caden Vaught finished with 11 and Aiden Underdown chipped in 10.

Bergman (31-8) was led by Shelton Welsh and Elijah Royce each scoring a team-high 17 points.

The Elks will take on Valley Springs in the boys championship game.

Preps Sports on 02/29/2020