Westrock Coffee closes $405M S&D deal; combined firm to have Little Rock headquarters

Westrock Coffee Co. announced Friday it has closed on a deal to acquire S&D Coffee & Tea for $405 million.

The deal creates the nation's leading integrated coffee, tea and extract company serving retailers, restaurants, convenience stores, commercial accounts and the hospitality industry.

The newly combined business will operate as Westrock Coffee with headquarters in Little Rock and with Scott Ford continuing in the CEO role. Former S&D President and CEO Ron Hinson will serve as chairman emeritus, an advisory role focusing on industry issues, customer support and product development.

Westrock and S&D will continue to serve customers under their respective brand names for the foreseeable future and will maintain operating in their current facilities.

Westrock Coffee can import, process, roast, grind and package more than 220 million pounds of coffee annually. The company employs more than 1,700 people globally and is a recognized pioneer in farmer sustainability practices and supply chain traceability.

-- Andrew Moreau