Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest Elections Core values App Traffic Listen Story ideas iPad FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive
ADVERTISEMENT

Westrock Coffee closes $405M S&D deal; combined firm to have Little Rock headquarters

Today at 8:04 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Nicole Garcia, 31, form Cabot, monitors a machine making single serve coffee pods at the Westrock Coffee factory in North Little Rock on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette / Stephen Swofford)

Westrock Coffee Co. announced Friday it has closed on a deal to acquire S&D Coffee & Tea for $405 million.

The deal creates the nation's leading integrated coffee, tea and extract company serving retailers, restaurants, convenience stores, commercial accounts and the hospitality industry.

The newly combined business will operate as Westrock Coffee with headquarters in Little Rock and with Scott Ford continuing in the CEO role. Former S&D President and CEO Ron Hinson will serve as chairman emeritus, an advisory role focusing on industry issues, customer support and product development.

Westrock and S&D will continue to serve customers under their respective brand names for the foreseeable future and will maintain operating in their current facilities.

Westrock Coffee can import, process, roast, grind and package more than 220 million pounds of coffee annually. The company employs more than 1,700 people globally and is a recognized pioneer in farmer sustainability practices and supply chain traceability.

-- Andrew Moreau

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT