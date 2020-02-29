Officials at HSU grilled on funds

Current trustees and former Henderson State University leaders pleaded ignorance Friday during a Legislative Joint Auditing Committee meeting concerning how the university came to misstate its finances in official documents.

So in an uncommon move, the committee deferred reviewing the audits and instead sent them on to the Joint Performance Review committee in the hopes of uncovering more information with further investigation.

The 3½-hour hearing Friday featured former Henderson State administrators assuming partial responsibility for audit findings, while also suggesting trust that was misplaced in underlings, and lawmakers asserting that the administrators failed to effectively oversee university operations.

At one point, Rep. Richard Womack, R-Arkadelphia, asked if anyone in the room -- including more than a dozen current and former Henderson State officials -- knew who paid the university's bills. Silence followed.

"Wow," Womack said. "That's interesting."

The financial misstatements consistently painted a rosier picture of the Arkadelphia university's finances than was reality, audits showed. Once they were discovered, and a $5 million budget shortfall revealed, the state advanced $6 million to the university and Moody's Investors Service downgraded university bonds, costing investors millions in the market value of their purchase.

The university won't be able to operate on $6 million less, and leaders are currently working out a repayment plan with state finance leaders.

The budget picture prompted President Glen Jones Jr. to resign and university trustees to seek outside help to mitigate a disaster, eventually voting to merge the state's second-oldest public university into the Arkansas State University System.

ASU System President Chuck Welch said Friday's meeting didn't contain new information for his team. He said the system is still on board with the merger.

Henderson State enrolled about 4,000 students last fall.

After hours of tense back-and-forth between lawmakers and former Henderson State leaders and current trustees, Womack said he wasn't sure the committee knew more than it did at the beginning of the meeting.

Lawmakers chose not to declare the audits reviewed, as is customary. Instead, they voted to send the matter to the Joint Performance Review committee, which investigates state government performance. That committee also has subpoena power, Womack noted.

Last month, the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee voted to subpoena -- another uncommon move -- Jones, former Vice President of Finance and Administration Brett Powell and current board of trustees Chairman Johnny Hudson.

According to all three, none of them had all of the information or correct information in front of them to make the right decisions for the university.

Other trustees who weren't subpoenaed -- Brown Hardman and Eddie Arnold -- chose to testify before lawmakers Friday. Others, including Bruce Moore, who sat in the audience, chose not to participate or not to attend the meeting.

"I did not know the extent" of the university's budget problems during Powell's and Jones' tenures, Hudson said. He had believed Powell and Jones were qualified people.

Based on the information he had, the financial statements appeared to be accurate, Powell said. Powell resigned to take another job in May, just before his successor informed trustees of months of unpaid invoices and a possible multi-million dollar budget deficit. Before Powell's departure, he had projected a slight surplus for the university at the May trustees meeting.

Among Arkansas Legislative Audit's findings, the university overstated what was likely collectible from student accounts receivable by $2.3 million. Upon questioning from Sen. Jonathan Dismang, R-Beebe, Powell said the comptroller calculates that information and he wasn't privy to how the calculation is done.

"It sounds to me like we had a whole bunch of people running a university who had no business running a university," Dismang said.

In a presentation preceding his questioning, Powell tried to shift the conversation to the larger existential questions of the university: Why does the university have a low graduation rate compared to peer institutions that spend similar amounts of money? Is the university affordable for lower-income students?

Powell asserted that the university spends too much on non-student support compared to peer institutions and that its merit-driven scholarship programs advantage higher-income students who don't need the support as much as lower-income students. He said he inherited perilous finances and wanted to change them but ran into too many road blocks from other administrators.

But that's not the point of why lawmakers called Powell to testify Friday, said Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Bigelow. Rapert and other lawmakers wanted to know whether the finances were purposefully misrepresented.

Not to their knowledge, Powell and Jones said.

Sen. Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock, asked why Powell didn't go over the university's book sufficiently.

"What I'm getting is it was everybody's fault but yours," Chesterfield said. "You were the CPA [Certified Public Accountant] on campus."

Powell acknowledged the erroneous financial statements.

"It was on me to ensure those were correct," he said.

"We're throwing the entirety of Henderson under the bus," Chesterfield said. "You had some responsibility, don't you agree?"

"Yes," Powell said.

A significant contributor to the university's financial hardship was students not paying what they directly owed the school. Students were allowed to accrue up to $4,800 in debt before the university would prohibit next-term course registration. Auditors found several students who accrued more than that and were still able to register, and that the university was not actively pursuing debt collection.

Powell said he wanted to change the $4,800 policy to $0 but that the director of student accounts didn't support it.

When Powell asked Jones to move the director to another position, Jones urged Powell to work out his differences with the director before making the change, Jones testified. According to Powell, Jones' message seemed to be that the director couldn't be moved, and he didn't pursue the issue further.

The remainder of Arkansas' public universities limit student debts to $0, or significantly less than $1,000, if they want to register for courses, according to public records requests.

Jones didn't disagree with the university's $4,800 ceiling. He said many of the students with debt taking classes were serious juniors or seniors.

"Apparently there were others just taking advantage and were allowed to do so," he said.

Lawmakers criticized Jones, who is officially on sabbatical from the university with the option to teach in the fall, for continuing to take a salary of nearly $20,000 per month.

During Jones's tenure, which began in 2012, university senates twice voted "no-confidence" in his leadership.

Lawmakers expressed disappointment Friday in more people than Jones.

"So I guess we're leaving here today finding out that this is terribly gross incompetence here," Rapert said. "But yet nobody takes any responsibility."

Jones hasn't seen many consequences for his presidency, Rapert said.

"I hate to be firm, but the circumstances require firmness, sir," he said to Jones. "Because I didn't even hear you say you're sorry."

Jones began, "Senator, I came to Henderson in 1988 --"

"Sir, I'm not looking for a monologue," Rapert interjected.

Jones started again.

"If you've heard anything at all today that I'm not sorry or don't show remorse ... I am sorry," Jones said.

An alumnus, Jones said, he thinks about what happened to the university every day. His son attends Henderson and has to hear negative things about his father, Jones said, showing emotion.

"It breaks my heart on his behalf, on my wife's behalf," Jones said. "Please know that I am sorry."

