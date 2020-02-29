100 years ago

Feb. 29, 1920

• The National Rifle Association will start outdoor small-bore rifle shooting throughout the United States early in May, according to a letter received by local riflemen from Lieut. Col. Townsend Whelen, chairman of the Small-Bore Committee, National Riflemen Association. Two team matches and one individual match are being planned. A small-bore team match will be shot weekly for six weeks, commencing about May 1. Any number can shoot, scores of 10 high men will count for record.

48 years ago

Feb. 29, 1972

• The Baptist Medical Center System may be forced to close its hospital at Thirteenth and Wolfe Streets if the Little Rock Land Company goes ahead with its plan to construct a 300-bed hospital, H. T. Lynn, associate executive director of the System, said Monday. A new 534-bed hospital is being built by the Baptist Medical Center on Kanis Road but it had planned to keep part of the 439 beds at its present facility open after the new hospital goes into operation. Lynn said construction of an additional 300-bed hospital on University Avenue would create an "oversupply of beds."

24 years ago

Feb. 29, 1996

WHITE HALL -- White Hall High School is getting an air filtration and pressurization system that could help keep out contaminated air should an accident occur at the Pine Bluff Arsenal. "We may never need it, but it is comforting to the community that this system will be available," said Danny Young, the school's principal. The state is providing $148,206 for the project, designed to block out contaminated air and maintain fresh air within the school's gymnasium. The air-cleaning system is among the Chemical Stockpile Emergency Preparedness Program measures to enhance public safety in the event of a chemical incident.

8 years ago

Feb. 29, 2012

CONWAY -- The University of Central Arkansas generates tens of millions of dollars in income in the six-county area it primarily serves, an independent economic impact study has found. The study, released Tuesday, shows that the counties -- Faulkner, Pulaski, Perry, Saline, Lonoke and Grant -- annually receive roughly $78.6 million in income due to UCA operations. "This is a conservative figure," said the report, prepared by Idaho-based Economic Modeling Specialists Inc. The study also shows that the average annual added income due to activities of UCA and its former students equals $426.1 million.

