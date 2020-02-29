OTHERS SAY: Our cellphones are becoming addictive

Put down the cellphone. Live a little. That phone is stealing your life away.

Recent surveys show the average American spends about three to four hours each day on their cellphones. That's more than a month a year, depending on an individual's usage.

A Deloitte survey found that people check their phones nearly 50 times a day, including at work. That's an extreme distraction, perhaps even an addiction.

RescueTime, which provides time management advice and tools, said it found that most sessions on the phone last two minutes. That means people are constantly picking up and putting down their phones throughout the day. If people did that in the days of landline phones, someone probably would have called a psychiatrist for them.

We're looking at our phones and frittering away hours of our lives each day that would be better spent talking with friends, families and children. Or working. Or writing the great American novel.

Yes, sometimes the phones are needed for work. Reality check. Most of the time, people glued to a cellphone are surfing the Internet or playing games or at best engaged in an intense messaging session about nothing too important. The time adds up.

Cellphone use is often impolite, as well. Many people check their messages or even text when talking to someone else. And then there's the danger from people who are texting or using their phones while driving.

There's no doubt that cellphones are changing the ways we interact with our fellow human beings. And many of those changes are not good.

Try to take a few more phone breaks during the day or resolve to put aside several hours when the cellphone is off-limits. It might just make for a better day or give a bit of insight into what's going on with friends or family members.

Editorial on 02/29/2020