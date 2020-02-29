PREP BASKETBALL: Farmington girls earn fourth victory over Pea Ridge

BERRYVILLE -- Farmington's girls have enjoyed success in their games against Pea Ridge, but coach Brad Johnson would rather not see the Lady Blackhawks again this season.

The Lady Cardinals won for the fourth time in as many games against their 4A-1 Conference counterparts Friday night and moved into the Class 4A North Region Tournament championship game with a 56-33 decision in Bobcat Arena.

"They know our offensive and defensive sets as good as anybody in the league," Johnson said of Pea Ridge. "We are so familiar with each other. They're well-coached and have a good bunch. They do a good job of keeping us in front of them and can rebound with us."

The only difference in Friday's game was Pea Ridge played without Blakelee Winn, who opted to participate in the state indoor track meet. Even without their leading scorer, the Lady Blackhawks were within 13-9 with less than 3 minutes left in the first quarter and trailed 19-15 after Lauren Wright hit two free throws with 5 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first half.

Farmington, however, turned to the combination of senior guard Makenna Vanzant and junior post Tori Kersey. Those two players combined for 10 points in an 11-3 run that gave the Lady Cardinals (30-3) a 30-18 halftime lead, then Farmington extended it to a 42-24 margin after three quarters before starting the fourth quarter with 11 unanswered points and putting the running clock in play.

Kersey finished with 22 points and Vanzant added 17 for Farmington.

Lauren Cawthorn had eight points for Pea Ridge, which plays Ozark in a noon third-place game today.

Pea Ridge^9^10^5^9^--^33

Farmington^19^13^10^14^--^56

Pea Ridge (23-9): Cawthorn 8, Spears 6, Dayberry 5, Short 5, Goldberg 4, West 3, Wright 2.

Farmington (30-3): Kersey 22, Vanzant 17, Johnson 6, Tidwell 4, Drain 3, Dillard 2, Brye 2.

Harrison 47, Ozark 29

Harrison took control with a 12-0 run to start the second quarter -- all on 3-pointers -- and held Ozark to just one field goal for more than 19 minutes as the Lady Goblins advanced to the championship game.

Harrison (28-3) trailed 9-7 after one quarter Sydney Shrum and Mariah Hudson each hit a 3-pointer, then Caroline Cecil hit a pair from beyond the arc for a 19-9 Lady Goblin lead.

Shrum had 13 points to lead the Lady Goblins while Brynn Oleson added 10. Autumn Joy had eight points for Ozark (20-12).

Boys

Ozark 51, Morrilton 40

Ozark went on a 20-8 run over the final 5 1/2 minutes as the Hillbillies knocked off Morrilton after losing to the Devil Dogs twice in the regular season.

Morrilton (20-10) started the fourth quarter with six straight points and led 33-32 after two Darrius Allison free throws, but Corbin Pelts' bucket inside put Ozark (22-8) back in front and began a 15-1 run, with Jaxon Harris' two free throws giving the Hillbillies a 46-33 cushion with 1:34 remaining.

Garrett Schaffer had 18 points and Keystan Durning added 13 for Ozark, which plays in today's championship game. Devin Foster had 12 to lead Morrilton, followed by Allison with 11 and Riley Wade 10.

Pottsville topped Dardanelle 76-63 to advance to the title game.

Thursday's Late Game

Pottsville 40, Prairie Grove 36 (OT)

Elijah Bradley and Trey Thurman scored back-to-back buckets in a 4-second span and gave Pottsville the lead for good in overtime.

Bradley broke a 34-34 tie drove to the basket and scored with 1:21 left and had a chance for a three-point play. He missed the free throw, but Thurman grabbed the offensive rebound and scored for a 38-34 lead.

Noah Ceniceros pulled Prairie Grove within two on a bucket with 19 seconds remaining, but Kade Mainhart's two free throws with 16.4 seconds left sealed the Apaches' win.

Preps Sports on 02/29/2020