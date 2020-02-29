Relefords power Fayetteville

Fayetteville’s Tamaury Releford pivots toward the basket during the Bulldogs’ victory over top-ranked Springdale Har-Ber on Friday night in Springdale. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

SPRINGDALE -- Little brother can play, too.

Sophomore Isaiah Releford scored nine points in overtime to give Fayetteville a 70-65 victory over the state's top-ranked team Springdale Har-Ber at Wildcat Area. The victory marked an impressive comeback for Fayetteville, which won in overtime after trailing 23-10 in the first quarter.

Fayetteville (19-8, 11-3) clinched the No. 2 seed from the 6A-West for the Class 6A state tournament that begins next week at Bryant. Har-Ber already had clinched the conference championship and the No. 1 seed on Tuesday with its 62-53 win at Rogers.

Har-Ber (21-4, 12-2) grabbed a 13-point lead after one quarter, but Fayetteville fought back behind the play of center Tamaury Releford and guard Corey Williams, who forced overtime by making the second of two free throws with 4.5 seconds left in regulation.

Isaiah Releford took over and put Fayetteville ahead by making 5 of 7 free throws in the extra period. He then followed with a driving layup while being closely guarded to put Fayetteville ahead 68-64 with 25 seconds left.

"Isaiah was the glue for us," Fayetteville Coach Brad Stamps said. "We put the ball in his hands, and he made plays for us. For us to be a contender next week, he's got to lead us with his ball-handling and his defense. I couldn't be more proud of Isaiah. He was the difference."

Tamaury Releford, Isaiah's big brother, finished with 19 points to lead Fayetteville. Williams added 17, and Isaiah Releford finished with 10.

Senior Lawson Jenkins scored 19 points for Har-Ber.

Both teams had a chance to win in regulation but missed free throws in the final seconds.

The Bulldogs pulled within 33-31 after a rebound basket by Tamaury Releford and a three-pointer from Williams. But Jenkins, a 6-6 center, slowed Fayetteville's momentum with two three-pointers, two free throws and an assist to help Har-Ber take a 49-45 lead after three quarters.

Fayetteville’s Landon Glasper (right) attempts to shoot past Springdale Har-Ber’s Jermaine Tilford (left) and Lawson Jenkins (23) in the Bulldogs’ 70-65 overtime victory on Friday night. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

Sports on 02/29/2020