Prepared for virus, U.S. assures

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (left) and Vice President Mike Pence take questions Friday during a meeting on the coronavirus at West Palm Beach International Airport. (AP/Terry Renna)

OXON HILL, Md. -- Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said that the coronavirus is likely to cause disruptions to everyday life in the U.S., such as school closures and changes to public transportation.

"Are you going to see some schools shut down? Probably. Maybe see impacts on public transportation? Sure, but we do this. We know how to handle this," Mulvaney said Friday at the Conservative Political Action Conference outside Washington.

Mulvaney also sought to reassure Americans worried about a potential public-health crisis and stock market losses tied to the outbreak.

"Really what I'd like to do today to calm the markets is tell people to turn their televisions off for 24 hours," he said.

Meanwhile, federal health officials scrambled Friday to get coronavirus testing up and running in every state, as President Donald Trump's administration signaled that it also may invoke a 70-year-old defense law to guarantee the availability of protective gear should the virus spread. For example, the government says it needs 300 million masks for health care workers, but only has 30 million stockpiled.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said two more Americans tested positive for the virus out of the group of quarantined passengers from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, and Santa Clara County in California reported another case. Oregon reported its first case Friday. The infected person worked at an elementary school in the Portland area, which will be temporarily closed, authorities said. That raises the national total to 64.

Health officials confirmed the Santa Clara case as the second in the United States believed to have been transmitted to a person who didn't travel internationally or have close contact with anyone who had it. The Oregon Health Authority said the case there was also not linked to travel or contact with an infected person.

Mulvaney said the administration took "extraordinary steps four or five weeks ago" to prevent the spread of the virus when it declared a rare public-health emergency and barred entry by most foreign citizens who had recently visited China.

"Why didn't you hear about it?" Mulvaney said of travel restrictions that were widely covered in the news media. "What was still going on four or five weeks ago? Impeachment, that's all the press wanted to talk about."

"The reason you're seeing so much attention to it today is that they think this is going to be the thing that brings down the president," he added. "That's what this is all about."

"The flu kills people," he said. "This is not Ebola. It's not SARS [severe acute respiratory syndrome]; it's not MERS [Middle East respiratory syndrome]. It's not a death sentence; it's not the same as the Ebola crisis."

Trump has attempted to ease concerns over the outbreak this week, portraying the risk to Americans as "very low." At a briefing late Wednesday, Trump said, "But, yeah, I think schools should be preparing and, you know, get ready just in case. The words are 'just in case.'"

Trump said he's still considering denying entry to people from countries affected by the coronavirus. "We're looking at that right now," he said. "And we're looking at a couple of countries, a few countries that have little bit disproportionately high number, and we're going to make that decision very soon."

DEFENSE PRODUCTION ACT

Mulvaney made his remarks a day after stock markets plunged the most since 2011 over concerns that the coronavirus outbreak would continue to spread and drag down the global economy.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar called attention to the breadth of options under consideration.

"We will use the Defense Production Act as necessary," said Azar. "So that is the authority that we have and we intend to use to acquire anything we need to acquire." However, he added the government wants to avoid disruptions.

Speaking Friday, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said he would back interest-rate reductions if the coronavirus develops into a worldwide pandemic, but last year's cuts are already supporting the economy.

Later in the day Fed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled that the central bank would cut interest rates to support the economy if needed.

On Capitol Hill, lawmakers of both parties are working on a spending bill to be unveiled early next week and expected to be two to three times more than the $2.5 billion the White House had requested for anti-virus efforts.

Trump administration political appointees and nonpartisan career government scientists both agree that the current risk to Americans is low. But some political officials are continuing to offer assurances that concerns will blow over soon, while the scientists are emphasizing preparations for circumstances as yet unknown.

"I acknowledge that this could change. I acknowledge the situation could deteriorate. I acknowledge the risks," White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters Friday. "But, given what we know ... looks to me like the market has gone too far."

Online retail giant Amazon said Friday that it has asked all of its 800,000 employees to postpone any nonessential travel, both within the country and internationally.

Also Friday, Trump tweeted that the virus was spreading "very slowly in the U.S." and suggested that his political opponents were blaming him for the outbreak. His remarks were made after a whistleblower alleged that the U.S. government sent workers without proper training for infection control or appropriate protective gear to greet evacuees from Wuhan, China.

DEATHS TOP 2,800

More than 83,000 people worldwide have contracted the illness, with deaths topping 2,800.

The list of countries touched by the illness climbed to nearly 60 as Mexico, Belarus, Lithuania, New Zealand, Nigeria, Azerbaijan, Iceland and the Netherlands reported their first cases.

The World Health Organization upgraded the risk level from the virus to "very high" as it continued to spread around the globe. Friday evening, the State Department issued an advisory telling Americans to avoid nonessential travel to Italy, which has had nearly 900 cases. A travel advisory already is in place for China.

WHO officials said their assessment -- the highest level short of declaring a global pandemic -- doesn't change the approach countries should take to combat the virus, but should serve as a "wake-up" and "reality check" for countries to hurry their preparations.

WHO officials said Friday that declaring a pandemic would be tantamount to throwing in the towel on containing the virus and signaling to governments that they should focus instead on mitigating its effects. WHO officials said they want countries to pursue containment and mitigation simultaneously, which is the main reason they are not declaring a pandemic.

"To accept that mitigation is the only option is to accept that the virus cannot be stopped," said Michael Ryan, WHO director for health emergencies. "And we've seen evidence from China that this virus can be significantly curbed in its spread if robust measures are taken."

As the virus has spread from China to Europe and the Middle East and beyond, there are clear instances where containment has failed. But WHO officials said there are also examples where containment has succeeded and they don't want countries to stop trying. They pointed to countries such as China and Singapore, where new cases have declined, and other countries that detected only one or two cases and have not reported any since.

Public-health officials define containment as steps to interrupt transmission, like tracing patient contacts, isolation and quarantine. Mitigation is when efforts to prevent the virus from spreading fail, and instead the focus is shifted to treating patients, finding vaccines and reducing the strain on health systems and society.

WHO officials said that even if containment efforts in some places fail, they are slowing down the virus and giving countries much-needed time to prepare.

Germany quarantined about 1,000 people and Switzerland banned large events, leading to cancellation of the Geneva car show. Iran has had 34 deaths and 388 cases, and Nigeria, Africa's most populous country, confirmed the first infection south of the Sahara desert.

In Japan, officials declared a state of emergency on the northern island of Hokkaido and told residents to stay indoors as the country reported its 10th death from covid-19, as the disease caused by the virus is known.

South Korea, the second-hardest-hit country, this morning reported 571 new cases, the highest daily jump since confirming its first patient in late January. More events were canceled and airlines said they would cut flights.

China, where the outbreak began in December, has seen a slowdown in new infections and this morning reported 427 new cases over the past 24 hours along with 47 additional deaths. The city at the epicenter of the outbreak, Wuhan, accounted for the bulk of both.

Information for this article was contributed by Jordan Fabian and Mario Parker of Bloomberg News; by Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar, Darlene Superville, Adam Geller, Paul Wiseman and Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press; by Annie Karni of The New York Times; and by Adam Taylor, Rick Noack, Siobhan O'Grady and William Wan of The Washington Post.

“We know how to handle this,” acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney said while discussing the coronavirus response at a conservative forum Friday in Maryland. (The New York Times/Pete Marovich)

