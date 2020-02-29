Retiring judge's seat draws three candidates

Pulaski County voters who will decide on a replacement for retiring Circuit Judge Joyce Warren have three candidates with a variety of legal backgrounds to choose from in Tuesday's election.

Shanice Whitley Johnson of Little Rock is a Department of Human Services attorney, while Lott Rolfe IV of Maumelle runs a private practice with a part-time contract with the Public Defender Commission to represent murder defendants. The third candidate is Warren's son, Jonathan Warren of North Little Rock, who works with the Rainwater, Holt and Sexton firm of Little Rock.

Circuit judges are paid $168,096 per year and are elected for six-year terms. The winner of the race for the 10th Division seat will have to capture a majority in the election.

Warren, first appointed to the bench in 1989 by then-Gov. Bill Clinton, is one of the state's longest-serving judges. Warren's election as judge in 1990 made her the state's first black woman elected to the post.

A juvenile judge her entire career, Warren is retiring at age 70 because of a provision of the law that strips circuit judges of their retirement benefits if they are elected after they turn 70.

The post serves the entire 6th Judicial Circuit of Perry and Pulaski counties, but due to a 1992 federal court settlement the contest will be decided by voters in the 37 voter precincts that make up the southwestern third of Pulaski County.

The arrangement, known as the Hunt Degree, resolved a federal Voting Rights Act lawsuit by creating black-dominated voting precincts for judicial elections. Eligible voters live in precincts 16-17, 44-48, 52-55, 78, 84-86, 98, 105, 112-122, 124-125 and 128-135. Early voting runs through Monday.

SHANICE JOHNSON

Johnson, 31, is the youngest of the three and has been practicing law since May 2014. She said she's the only candidate who can bring a fresh vision to the office.

"I have not participated in this broken system long enough for it to taint my view of what needs to be changed in order to provide clear real restorative justice for our children," she said in an email. "Anyone who believes any experience outside being a judge prepares them for this undermines the office of circuit judge that they are running for."

Johnson said she has pursued a legal career focused on helping the less fortunate through public service.

"For me, the positive attributes associated with public interest law outweigh any other monetary gains or prestige associated with business law, entertainment law," she said. "This is heavily associated with my priorities and belief that a lawyer is first an advocate for a better and more just society."

Johnson said her training as a mediator further distinguishes her from her opponents.

"My sense of impartiality is the single most important attribute that prepares me to be a judge because presiding over cases dealing with children and remaining impartial ... is the only way to recognize true justice," Johnson said. "I began developing this attribute by training to become a mediator. As an attorney, this training has helped me assist the DHS with keeping children safe and respectfully engage with families to provide services."

Her most prized accomplishments include recognition for her eight years as a Big Brothers Big Sisters of Pulaski County mentor and teaching continuing legal education family law programs to attorneys in other states.

Further along those lines, she said, voters should also take into account her work for other service agencies.

"Because I have spent so much time in my adult life preparing for my legal career, it is improper and incomplete to distinguish my difference from my opponents and not consider my time at the Arkansas Fair Housing Commission, Social Security Administration, Center for Arkansas Legal Services, and DHS coupled with my public health training that allows me to see children holistically including social circumstances and other environmental factors," Johnson said.

Asked about endorsements, Johnson said she has deliberately decided not to pursue them.

LOTT ROLFE IV

Rolfe, 45, has a private practice that includes criminal, civil, juvenile and family law, and he says he is the most experienced candidate for the post, having served as both a Little Rock city attorney and a public defender before going into business for himself.

"I have had the opportunity to represent individuals and families in state and federal courts all over the state of Arkansas," Rolfe said in an email. "What sets me apart in this race, from my opponents, is relevant experience and training. My twenty-two years as a licensed attorney in Arkansas is more than the number of years that my opponents have combined.

"The work within our juvenile courts is of extreme importance and it is necessary that we put individuals in place as judge who know importance of protecting children and families."

Rolfe said he's always wanted to work with young people. He said he got his University of Arkansas bachelor's degree in secondary education with the intention of teaching history before deciding to take up a legal career.

He said he'll bring patience to the judge post, calling it an important attribute for a judge called on to deal with children.

"I think the single personal attribute that I possess that will make me a successful judge is patience," he said. "As defined, patience is the capacity to accept or tolerate delay, trouble, or suffering without getting angry or upset.

"Patience, especially as it relates to raising our young people, is very necessary to helping them reach their full potential. While I must admit that I do get angry at times, it has always been important to me that courtroom decorum and professionalism be maintained when interacting with others."

Rolfe counts among his greatest accomplishments his 2013 appointment by then-Gov. Mike Beebe to serve on the Arkansas Child Abuse, Rape and Domestic Violence Commission and receiving the 2017 Service and Leadership Award by the Deacon's Ministry of St. Mark Baptist Church. He said his most treasured endorsement in his run for office has come in the support of his family, wife Terry and children Taylor and Austin.

JONATHAN WARREN

Licensed in 2006, Warren said he brings the widest range of experience to the race, having clerked for an Arkansas Supreme Court justice, served as a deputy prosecutor and worked as an assistant attorney general before joining the Rainwater firm.

Warren, 47, said he's also been an adjunct professor at Little Rock's William H. Bowen School of Law.

"This signifies the trust that the law school had in me to teach lawyering skills to law students," he said. "This is important to me because law students are taught 'real world' skills that will enable them to be successful attorneys upon their graduation. I was able to have a group of law students who earned my trust through all of our hard work as a class, and trusted me ... to teach them skills that will translate into success in the real world as an attorney [like] discovery, depositions, brief writing, and case analysis."

Warren said his childhood experiences growing up on South Pine Street in central Little Rock during some of the city's worst gang violence days will help him relate to many of the children who will come to juvenile court.

"Gunshots in my neighborhood were common, and I understand where people come from and circumstances that influence kids," he said. "I can relate to the kids who will come before me in juvenile court, so stated otherwise, I am not 'out of touch.' "

With a brother who has been in prison, Warren said he has direct experience with what the justice system can do and how it affects families.

Warren said one of his greatest professional accomplishments was his 2017 appointment by Gov. Asa Hutchinson to serve as a special justice on the Arkansas Supreme Court after Chief Justice Dan Kemp recused.

"The governor knew of my wide range of legal experience, and trusted me to serve on the court and be ethical, thorough, and to follow the law and apply the facts to the law, which is what judges are required to do," he said.

Warren also said he remains especially proud of his career in scouting. He received his Eagle Scout award when he was 15 and continues to work with the organization.

He has been a member of the Boy Scout Executive Board of the Quapaw Area Council for the past few years, and was recognized by the National Eagle Scout Association in 2018 as an Outstanding Eagle Scout, a top honor for the youth service group whose principles continue to guide him.

"This is important to me because I let as many people as I can know that I am an Eagle Scout because it takes hard work and dedication to become an Eagle Scout," Warren said. "I have continued in my life with hard work and dedication to everything I do, and this honor acknowledges that people see and appreciate my hard work."

Top among his endorsements is retired Arkansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Jack W. Holt Jr., who led the successful campaign for a constitutional amendment that restructured the state's judicial system in 2000.

Warren called Holt's support "an honor" but said his greatest inspiration has come from his parents. He called his mother's judicial service inspiring.

"For most of my life, I have had a front-row seat to see what it takes to be a fair, honest, compassionate, and respectful judge," he said. "I have a lot of common sense, and understand that while people need to be accountable for their actions, a great judge understands where people come from and what people are going through and will treat them with dignity and respect."

Both his parents went to law school, although his father, James "Butch" Warren, ultimately pursued a career as an educator in Little Rock. Warren said his raising, which brought him into contact with numerous lawyers and judges, drew him to the legal profession.

"I saw and learned fairness throughout my life from my parents, and how they treat everyone, regardless of who they are, where they come from, or what they look like," he said. "Throughout my legal career, I have never treated anyone unfairly, and I believe that any court staff, attorney, judge, legal professional, or defendant who I have worked with and 'against' would tell you that I treated them with respect and fairness."

CAMPAIGN FINANCE

According to the secretary of state's office, Johnson reports raising $5,475 while spending $11,309. The agency lists her top donors as Stedman Williams of Little Rock, $1,574; James W. Branch of Florida, $1,000; Jonathan Charleston of North Carolina, $500; and Stuart Lott of California, $500.

Rolfe reports raising $29,508 while spending $23,031. His largest donors are Michelle Nelson of Maumelle, $1,500; Alonzo Williams of Little Rock, $1,000; Marion Humphrey of Little Rock, $569; and Graham Whitsett of North Little Rock, $558.

Warren has reported raising $29,612 while spending $38,380. His top donors are his father, James Warren, $2,023; while Robert Jorgensen of Little Rock, Catherine Barron of Little Rock and Joan Strauss of Little Rock have each contributed $1,000.

