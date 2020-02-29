Rick Lee's Oaklawn Picks and Analysis

LEE'S LOCK Irish Mischief in the sixth

BEST BET Impact Player in the third

LONG SHOT Midnight Fantasy in the ninth

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

MEET 65-183 (35.6%)

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $87,000, 6 furlongs, fillies, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

EDGEWAY*** is a first-time starter showing bullet workouts back to June 1. She also has a win-early pedigree and represents winning connections. GOOD SHABBOS has not raced since October, but she fired fresh as a juvenile at Saratoga and Monmouth. MOON DATE is making a career debut for a stable that excels with young horses, and she has a series of sharp works at Houston.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

1 Edgeway;Baze;Sadler;4-1

6 Good Shabbos;Cohen;Engelhart;7-2

7 Moon Date;Vazquez;Asmussen;5-1

4 True Friend;Santana;Asmussen;3-1

3 Cynical Girl;Evans;Robertson;9-2

2 Triangle Park;Talamo;Cox;4-1

5 Kiss Mo;Elliott;Vance;20-1

2 Purse $30,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $16,000

DUKES UP*** is a seven-time winner who defeated and raced competitively at a higher level in California, and his Beyer figures are consistently best. ALBIREO is void of speed, but he possesses a consistent late punch and drew a favorable inside post. KRISTI'S COPILOT absolutely stopped to a walk in a disappointing local debut. He has had a pair of solid subsequent works and is a contender at this lower level.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Dukes Up;Baze;Eurton;3-1

2 Albireo;Eramia;Compton;4-1

6 Kristi's Copilot;Garcia;Hollendorfer;9-2

1 Chicory Blue;Birzer;Petalino;12-1

12 All About Ashley;Cannon;Hawley;8-1

4 Always a Catch;Loveberry;Martin;5-1

8 Good Good;Borel;Villafranco;8-1

7 Mallard's Bro;Harr;Cates;20-1

3 Adulator;Mojica;Morse;15-1

9 Ault;WDe La Cruz;Martin;20-1

11 Whole Lotta Luck;Vazquez;Vance;20-1

10 Hold On Angel;Felix;Haran;30-1

3 Purse $44,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up who have never won three races, claiming $40,000

IMPACT PLAYER*** finished a close second while 9 lengths clear of third in an allowance sprint at Delta, and the 5 year old always has shown big potential. DUNPH was beaten less than 2 lengths in a second-level allowance, and he was scratched Thursday in favor of this race. BULLION is moving up a condition after a determined sprint victory, and he may be better on a fast rather than a wet track.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Impact Player;Santana;Asmussen;9-2

2 Dunph;Elliott;Vance;5-2

8 Bullion;Rocco;Jones;5-1

3 Frolic More;Garcia;Stewart;12-1

4 Ebben;Baze;Margolis;3-1

1 Mr. Ankeny;Talamo;Von Hemel;15-1

5 Platinum Nights;Vazquez;Villafranco;8-1

6 Muskoka Wonder;Hill;McKnight;6-1

4 Purse $87,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

HUNT THE FRONT** had to overcome trouble on the second turn in an improved second-place route finish. The consistent closer figures difficult to beat if he can work out an improved trip. SHACKS WAY shows a string of encouraging works up to his career debut, and trainer Brad Cox is very good with horses making a debut around two turns. SPECIAL DAY recorded a pair of second-place route finishes in California, and winning trainer Jerry Hollendorfer is adding blinkers to his equipment.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

8 Hunt the Front;Hill;Zito;3-1

3 Shacks Way;Talamo;Cox;9-2

4 Special Day;Garcia;Hollendorfer;4-1

5 Energizer;Cohen;Asmussen;6-1

7 General Trev;Santana;Asmussen;5-1

10 Baba Lou;FDe La Cruz;Bahena;12-1

9 Knockout Bert;Thompson;Green;8-1

2 Pine Knoll;Cannon;McGaughey;15-1

6 Jimmie T;Rocco;Stewart;20-1

1 Missumaxwell;Elliott;Hartman;15-1

5 Purse $90,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance

NOMIZAR*** is the only four-time winner in the field, and she exits a clear and fast starter allowance win at Santa Anita. MARATHON QUEEN contested an honest pace before tiring late in a useful route race. She broke her maiden sprinting, and she figures to be an overlay. SUNNY DALE defeated maiden allowance rivals by 5-widening lengths in her first race at Oaklawn, and she may be sharp enough to move up and repeat.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Nomizar;Cohen;Diodoro;3-1

1 Marathon Queen;Santana;Asmussen;6-1

5 Sunny Dale;Garcia;Hollendorfer;7-2

10 Golden Secret;Quinonez;Peek;5-1

4 True Castle;Hill;McKnight;8-1

2 Summer Storm;Baze;Puhich;8-1

6 Inthemidstofbiz;WDe La Cruz;Contreras;8-1

3 Gold Credit;FDe La Cruz;D'Amato;12-1

8 Mucho Mas;Eramia;Von Hemel;15-1

9 Jo Marie;Birzer;Fires;15-1

6 Purse $94,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

IRISH MISCHIEF**** finished second in a fast renewal of the American Beauty, and the graded stake-placed sprinter may lead this field from gate to wire. CALIENTE CANDY overcame a poor start in a fast-closing starter allowance victory Feb. 6, and the consistent filly has won all three of her career races at Oaklawn. CLASSY ACT possesses good early speed, and the Fair Grounds shipper is battle tested in graded races.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Irish Mischief;Talamo;Cox;5-2

6 Caliente Candy;Quinonez;Von Hemel;4-1

4 Classy Act;Garcia;Sharp;9-2

5 Headland;Baze;Hobby;7-2

8 Peruvian Appeal;FDe La Cruz;Cox;4-1

3 Liz's Cable Girl;Felix;Mason;10-1

7 Three Chords;Birzer;Smith;20-1

1 Raintree Starlet;Canchari;Williamson;20-1

7 Purse $87,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, maiden special weight

TIZ A GODDESS** has trained smartly up to her career debut at Fair Grounds, and her dam was a stake-winning sprinter. She represents a winning stable. EXCHANGE WEST broke a tad slow and raced wide in a second-place finish, and she likely needed the race after a long layoff. SHOCKING FAST showed speed in a pair of encouraging races last season in California. She appears to be working well for new trainer Steve Asmussen.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Tiz a Goddess;Talamo;Maker;7-2

9 Exchange West;Garcia;Hollendorfer;3-1

2 Shocking Fast;Santana;Asmussen;3-1

10 Ican'treadtheodds;Canchari;Pompell;6-1

6 Golden Command;WDe La Cruz;Contreras;10-1

1 Hoyam;Vazquez;Asmussen;8-1

4 Alena Marie;Elliott;Holthus;15-1

8 Lil Respect;Eramia;Milligan;15-1

11 Got a Good Notion;Quinonez;Von Hemel;12-1

7 Nurse Sadie;Loveberry;Pompell;15-1

3 Dixie Nation;Harr;Cline;20-1

8 Purse $90,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

MARVIN*** followed a decisive maiden win at Hawthorne with a narrow defeat against some talented allowance sprinters at Oaklawn. He figures to control the pace in his first two-turn effort, and he has the foundation to go the distance. SHARED SENSE finished second in two route races at Churchill, and the experienced two-turn colt had a chance in the recent Smarty Jones. CAPTAIN BOMBASTIC won both of his races in New York, including a restricted stake. Moreover, trainer Jeremiah Engelhart has been placing his runners where they can win.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Marvin;Cohen;Robertson;3-1

6 Shared Sense;Talamo;Cox;5-2

4 Captain Bombastic;Mojica;Engelhart;5-1

9 Ranaan;Baze;Asmussen;5-1

5 Gangly;Vazquez;Moquett;4-1

3 Something Super;Santana;Asmussen;10-1

2 Shackleford's Joy;Cannon;Lukas;20-1

8 Hurts So Good;Loveberry;Robertson;20-1

1 Tick Tack Mo;WDe La Cruz;Creighton;30-1

9 The Spring Fever. Purse $125,000, 5 1/2 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up

MIDNIGHT FANTASY* won a fast restricted stake just two races back at Delta, and her ability to rate may set her up for a menacing run. BREAK EVEN has been freshened since recording her first defeat when second in the Grade II Prioress at Saratoga. However, she is an exceptionally fast graded stake-winner who may be too good for these. AMY'S CHALLENGE withstood pace pressure while winning this stake in 2019, and she is one of several with terrific early speed and the class to win.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Midnight Fantasy;Garcia;Sharp;8-1

3 Break Even;Talamo;Cox;2-1

4 Amy's Challenge;Canchari;Robertson;5-2

6 What a Fox;Mojica;Diodoro;5-1

1 Artistic Diva;Baze;Sadler;9-2

2 Mt. Brave;Santana;Asmussen;9-2

10 Purse $87,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds, maiden special weight

SANTOS DUMONT*** was beaten a nose while 3 lengths clear of third in a sharp two-turn debut. He also figures to benefit from the experience and dropping into a race restricted to 3-year-olds. KOWALSKI showed speed and promise as a juvenile racing in New York. He showed terrific early speed in his sprint tune-up and may lead a long way. DEAN MARTINI finished second in his career debut at Ellis Park, and he is finally back on the main track after three competitive races on turf.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 Santos Dumont;Santana;Asmussen;9-5

10 Kowalski;Cannon;Lukas;10-1

8 Dean Martini;Talamo;Cox;9-2

1 Mo and Go;Cohen;Engelhart;4-1

3 Steely Danza;Garcia;Margolis;6-1

4 Time Heist;Elliott;Holthus;10-1

7 October Surprise;Vazquez;Asmussen;15-1

9 Warrior's Map;Quinonez;Jones;12-1

2 Kickin' Kirby;Loveberry;Zito;15-1

6 Jasiri;FDe La Cruz;Chleborad;20-1

Exotic possibilities

The second race begins a Pick-3, and my top three selections should adequately cover the race. The third race comes down to Dunph and Impact Player on my ticket. The fourth race has plenty of contention, and spreading out for an upset winner is recommended. The eighth race starts a Pick-3, and Marvin can be a single or a ticket will need up to four runners. The ninth race is competitive in my opinion, and I'll spread out. The 10th race has a solid favorite in Santos Dumont, but I'll also add Kowalski as a front-running threat.

Sports on 02/29/2020