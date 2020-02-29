Spring Fever's small field big on decorated runners

Amy’s Challenge (left) is the second morning-line betting choice in today’s Spring Fever Stakes at Oaklawn in Hot Springs. (The Sentinel-Record/Richard Rasmussen)

HOT SPRINGS -- Purse and field sizes are strongly correlated at race tracks across the U.S., which helps explain Oaklawn's full barns.

There are exceptions when it comes to specific races. For instance, six are entered to race in the $125,000, 5 1/2-furlong Spring Fever Stakes for fillies and mares 4 years old and up, the feature and ninth of 10 races at Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort with a scheduled post time of 5:09 p.m. today.

The other nine races, with a top purse of $94,000 and an average of $73,333, drew fields of between seven and 12 horses.

Mac Robertson -- trainer of Amy's Challenge, the 5-2 second choice on the morning line in the Spring Fever to 2-1 Break Even -- said late last month that high purses in races less top-heavy with talent might explain the occasional small field.

"Why not run for [$87,000] when you have no chance going for 125 or 150?" he said.

All races at Oaklawn will receive purse increases between $1,000 and $4,000 beginning today.

To duck Break Even would warrant no apologies from horsemen. Trained by Brad Cox, Break Even -- a 4-year-old by Country Day -- won all but one of her seven 3-year-old starts. One of her wins came in the Grade II, 6-furlong Eight Belles Stakes, a renowned sprint for fillies at Churchill Downs on the day before the Kentucky Derby.

Jockey Joe Talamo is set to ride Break Even, a front-runner whose lone loss was a second-place finish in the Grade II, 6-furlong Prioress Stakes at Saratoga in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., in late August in her last start before the Spring Fever. Her six-month layoff is Break Even's longest by five months.

"As a 2-year-old, she showed a lot of talent," Cox said. "Obviously, she got better throughout the year, in the winter, spring and summer last year. The last race, she ran a big race. It was obviously her first defeat, and we just felt like it was time to give her a break."

Amy's Challenge, a 5-year-old daughter of Artie Schiller, is entered with career earnings of $476,406 -- a mere $494 fewer than Break Even -- from 13 starts, with a record of 6-2-0. Amy's Challenge, with a career record of 6 3-1-1 at Oaklawn, finished fourth of seven in Oaklawn's 6-furlong American Beauty Stakes on Feb. 1.

Whereas Amy's Challenge started the American Beauty from the gate's first stall, she is set to start the Spring Fever from the fourth.

"She's worked really good, and obviously we got a better post," Robertson said.

Amy's Challenge, with Alex Canchari named to ride, has led through each call in half of her six career wins.

"We would expect [Amy's Challenge] will push them," Robertson said. "Obviously, going 5 1/2, we're not going to let [Break Even] just gallop on the lead. Being outside, I expect her to press her faster than she wants to go."

Mt. Brave, a 4-year-old daughter of Malibu Moon trained by Steve Asmussen; Artistic Diva, trained by John Sadler; Midnight Fantasy, trained by Joe Sharp; and What a Fox, a 4-year-old daughter of Bernardini from the barn of Oaklawn's leading trainer Robertino Diodoro, complete the Spring Fever field.

What a Fox, with a career record of 14 6-2-0, has won five of her past six starts, including two in optional-claiming sprints at Oaklawn this season. The Spring Fever will mark her first stakes attempt.

"She's training very well," Diodoro said. "We'll see what happens [today]."

Diodoro claimed What a Fox on Oct. 1 after two consecutive wins and attribute's her recent competitive improvement to maturity.

"She was her own worst enemy," Diodoro said. "She was just very immature, and I don't know if you would call it goofy or what. She's still a little bit of a handful."

All of her resources might be required in the Spring Fever.

"For a short field, it's a strong field," Cox said. "It's [Break Even's] first race off a layoff. She's doing well and ready to run, so we'll see where we fall."

Rick Lee’s selections

9 The Spring Fever. Purse $125,000,

5 1/2 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up

MIDNIGHT FANTASY* won a fast restricted stake just two races back at Delta, and her ability to rate may set her up for a menacing run. BREAK EVEN has been freshened since recording her first defeat when second in the Grade II Prioress at Saratoga. However, she is an exceptionally fast graded stake-winner who may be too good for these. AMY’S CHALLENGE withstood pace pressure while winning this stake in 2019, and she is one of several with terrific early speed and the class to win.

PP HORSE JOCKEY TRAINER ODDS

5 Midnight Fantasy Garcia Sharp 8-1

3 Break Even Talamo Cox 2-1

4 Amy’s Challenge Canchari Robertson 5-2

6 What a Fox Mojica Diodoro 5-1

1 Artistic Diva Baze Sadler 9-2

2 Mt. Brave Santana Asmussen 9-2

