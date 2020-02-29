The digital arms race

It smells like the biggest business in Arkansas (and the biggest private employer in America) is cooking up something new in Bentonville.

Walmart and Amazon are household names. And the two are locked in a digital arms race. It's a fierce competition to offer new services and products. Fortunately, as with most business competitions, no matter which side wins, the consumer is guaranteed a victory.

Amazon has had a popular service called Prime for years. It gets subscribers free next-day or two-day delivery on packages and movies and music. Now the papers say Walmart is preparing its own rival service.

It is fascinating to watch these two giants compete. Amazon develops a digital sales equivalent of the atom bomb, so Walmart develops a digital sales equivalent of a hydrogen bomb. Let's just hope there's no digital sales equivalent of a missile crisis.

A spokeswoman confirmed the service will be called Walmart+. The company owns a digital movie service called Vudu, and then there's that new grocery pickup everyone keeps raving about. They might play a role. If the price is right, and the products are good, our wallet might play a role, too.

You've gotta love that free market competition. Corporations battle, and we the customers win.

