Trump again picks lawmaker for post

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he would nominate U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe as the next director of national intelligence, turning to a vocal political ally after dismissing his previous acting intelligence director amid new questions of election interference by Russia.

As director of national intelligence, Ratcliffe would oversee the 17 U.S. spy agencies that have been criticized by the president.

Last year, the president tapped the two-term Republican congressman from Texas to be the new director of national intelligence. But in early August, Trump withdrew his name from consideration amid growing questions about Ratcliffe's qualifications. Democrats and Republicans criticized him for having little experience in the field of intelligence.

"John is an outstanding man of great talent!" Trump said in a tweet announcing his choice. "Would have completed process earlier, but John wanted to wait until after IG Report was finished," Trump said, an apparent reference to an inspector general's report about the FBI's handling of an investigation of the Trump campaign and whether it was coordinating with Russians.

If confirmed by the Senate, Ratcliffe would replace Richard Grenell, a Trump loyalist who is currently serving as acting national intelligence director while keeping his title as U.S. ambassador to Germany.

Marine bases toss Confederate items

WASHINGTON -- All Confederate flags, bumper stickers and similar items must be removed from Marine Corps bases, according to a new directive from the commandant.

Marine Gen. David Berger has told his commanders to begin implementing the order or develop plans to do so by today.

The order was included in a sweeping memo Berger sent out last week that calls for administrative changes and other reviews. They range from efforts to recruit additional women for combat jobs, restrictions on Marines convicted of domestic violence, the possible expansion of maternity leave, and guidelines for pregnant service members.

Berger's memo provides no details, but simply directs "the removal of all Confederate-related paraphernalia from Marine Corps installations." But the plan would cover flags, signs and other Confederate symbols.

Capt. Eric Flanagan, a Marine Corps spokesman, said the order was not generated by any one incident, but instead stemmed from a broader concern about the issue.

13 migrants saved off Pacific coast

DEL MAR, Calif. -- Southern California lifeguards rescued 13 people and were searching for others believed to have been dropped off in the Pacific Ocean early Friday by Mexican migrant smugglers, authorities said.

As many as three people remained missing based on information from the men and women rescued along the coast at Del Mar, an upscale beach town about 30 miles north of the Mexico border, U.S. Border Patrol spokesman agent Jarrett Decker said.

Over the past decade, smugglers have increasingly turned to using the sea to get people into the U.S. and avoid trying to avoid multiple barriers on land along the California-Mexico border and highway checkpoints. Smugglers can charge considerably more money taking people by sea.

All 13 were taken to a hospital to be treated for hypothermia, Decker said. The group told authorities there were two smugglers on board who told them to swim ashore.

So far this year, U.S. authorities in San Diego have detained 368 people attempting to enter illegally into the U.S. via maritime smuggling, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

A Section on 02/29/2020