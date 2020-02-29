UA’s Rome Center halts work, sends students back to U.S.

Students study at the University of Arkansas Rome Center at Palazzo Tavernas, Rome, in this undated courtesy photo.

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas Rome Center has suspended academic operations for the remainder of the semester, and all students are returning to the United States.

The move was made “in an effort to protect the health and safety of our faculty and students,” the university announced Friday, joining other U.S. colleges in having students return from Italy after what world health authorities have called a “rapid increase” of covid-19 virus in the country.

The university announced the decision on its website, citing “Level 3” travel advisories from the U.S. State Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The “Level 3” CDC advisory recommends “travelers avoid all nonessential travel to Italy.”

The announcement came before President Donald Trump announced a “Level 4” travel advisory for parts of Italy on Saturday afternoon. As the highest travel advisory, “Level 4” simply means “do not travel.”

UA spokesman John Thomas, in an email to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette earlier in the week, said 40 UA students were studying at the UA Rome Center this spring semester. About 60 additional students from other universities were also taking classes at the center.

In Italy, there were 650 confirmed cases — more than 10 times the total of any other European country. That’s according to data updated Friday by the World Health Organization, which has described a “rapid increase” of confirmed covid-19 cases since Feb. 21.

The university’s brief statement said UA “has determined the best course of action is to suspend academic operations of the Rome Center for the remainder of the semester and return all students to the U.S. to continue studies.”

The University of Connecticut on Saturday notified students in Italy return to the United States, according to The Associated Press.