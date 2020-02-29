Warriors work OT to prevent collapse

Little Rock Christian blew a 17-point lead in the fourth quarter and almost saw a top-two seed in the Class 5A boys state tournament slip away.

But the Warriors found a way to clinch the 5A-West Conference's No. 2 seed in next week's state tournament, earning a 72-67 overtime victory over league champion Russellville on Friday night at Warrior Arena in Little Rock.

The Warriors (16-9, 10-4) prevented the Cyclones (23-5, 13-1) from completing an undefeated 5A-West Conference season with the victory.

"We didn't finish well down the stretch [in regulation]," Little Rock Christian Coach Clarence Finley said. "We were fortunate enough. We made some big baskets in overtime."

Little Rock Christian led 53-36 with 4:11 left in the fourth quarter, but Russellville cut the lead to 57-55 with 21 seconds left on senior forward Taelon Peter's three-pointer.

After junior guard Trey Jones missed the front end of a one-and-one attempt with 15.9 seconds left, Peter got the rebound and drove to the basket, drawing a foul from Warriors senior forward William Wood. Peter hit two free throws with 8.6 seconds left to tie the game at 57-57. Wood's jumper did not fall for the Warriors, and the game went to overtime after the Cyclones' 21-4 surge.

In the first two minutes of overtime, the Warriors jumped out to a 63-57 lead thanks to baskets from Jones, sophomore Creed Williamson and freshman Layden Blocker.

Russellville pulled within 70-67 with 5.2 seconds left on junior guard Renard Allen's layup, but senior guard Akeem Gilmore iced the game with two free throws.

Blocker led Little Rock Christian with 12 points, while Gilmore and freshman guard Scottie Hightower each added 11 points. Williamson chipped in with 10.

The Warriors never trailed, leading 13-4 at the end of the first quarter and 27-18 at halftime. Gilmore's buzzer-beating three-pointer gave the Warriors a 43-32 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Russellville Coach Kyle Pennington lamented his team's slow start to the game.

"Our real team showed up in the fourth quarter," said Pennington, whose Cyclones will face 5A-East No. 4 seed Jonesboro at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Cyclone Arena in Russellville. "That's who we're going to be in the state tournament. But you have to give credit to Little Rock Christian tonight. They were playing for seeding. They're a heck of a team."

Sophomore guard Donyae May led the Cyclones with 21 points. Peter had 17 points, all in the second half and overtime.

Finley wasn't celebrating long Friday. He was already thinking about the Warriors' first state tournament opponent, 5A-East No. 3 seed Greene County Tech.

"We've got a tough draw," said Finley, whose Warriors will play Greene County Tech at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Russellville. "We're going to have to put up a complete ballgame and hold onto it a little better than we did tonight."

GIRLS

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 55, RUSSELLVILLE 42

Wynter Rogers finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds as Little Rock Christian (21-5, 11-3 5A-West) defeated Russellville (9-16, 4-10).

Little Rock Christian will be the No. 3 seed from the 5A-West in the Class 5A girls state tournament next week in Russellville.

Sara Velazquez led the Lady Cyclones with 19 points.

