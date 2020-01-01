2nd Republican voices concern on Senate trial

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine,speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on 'Policy Response to Russian Interference in the 2016 U.S. Elections' on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON -- Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, this week criticized some of her Senate colleagues, including the majority leader, for appearing to "prejudge the evidence" in impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump.

Collins has become the second Republican senator to question Sen. Mitch McConnell's pledge to coordinate with the White House.

Impeachment rules require a simple majority vote, meaning McConnell can afford to lose only four members of his conference if he is to set the parameters of a trial. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has held back the two articles of impeachment -- abuse of power and obstruction of Congress -- passed in December, hoping to secure guarantees on what a Senate trial will include.

Trump, however, on Tuesday accused Democrats of wanting to avoid an impeachment trial altogether. The president said on Twitter that the party was trying to protect Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, whose service on the board of a Ukrainian energy company while his father was vice president has come under scrutiny.

"The Democrats will do anything to avoid a trial in the Senate in order to protect Sleepy Joe Biden, and expose the millions and millions of dollars that 'Where's' Hunter, & possibly Joe, were paid by companies and countries for doing NOTHING," Trump said in his tweet. "Joe wants no part of this mess!"

Trump has previously insisted that a Senate trial include the Bidens as witnesses, along with the anonymous whistleblower whose complaint sparked the impeachment inquiry. Democrats have pushed to hear from acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton, among others. Both men declined to participate in the House impeachment proceedings.

McConnell, however, has argued for no witnesses, though he promised to work with the White House counsel to set the terms of the trial.

That promise "disturbed" Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, she said last week. Murkowski, a moderate with an independent streak, was the first Republican senator to question McConnell's pledge.

Both Murkowski and Collins offered noncommittal positions on calling witnesses to an impeachment trial. And both women questioned why the House did not go to court when administration officials ignored subpoenas. Democrats, who control the House, have asserted that going to court to compel testimony from administration officials would have taken too long, arguing that their goal was to prevent meddling in the 2020 election.

"It is inappropriate, in my judgment, for senators on either side of the aisle to prejudge the evidence before they have heard what is presented to us, because each of us will take an oath, an oath that I take very seriously to render impartial justice," Collins said in an interview with Maine Public Radio that was broadcast Monday. "That's what it says, impartial justice."

In addition to noting McConnell's remarks, Collins referred to remarks from Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., a contender for the Democratic presidential nomination. Warren has argued that "the president should be impeached, found guilty, and removed from office," Collins said.

"There are senators on both sides of the aisle, who, to me, are not giving the appearance of and the reality of judging this in an impartial way," Collins said, a sentiment she echoed in a separate interview with television station News Center Maine.

With Collins and Murkowski doubting their leaders' approach, scrutiny will fall on independent-minded Republicans like Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah and retiring Republicans such as Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, who could force Republican and Democratic leaders to work out the terms of a trial the way they did in 1999 with the impeachment trial of President Bill Clinton.

An aide to McConnell on Tuesday pointed to instances during the Clinton impeachment trial in which Clinton and his lawyers were in communication with Senate Democrats over proceedings, suggesting that the current leader's pledge to coordinate was nothing new and nothing to apologize for.

Collins, who was in the Senate during that trial, has repeatedly refused to weigh in on the allegations that Trump abused the power of his office and obstructed Congress, citing the need to remain impartial. She told both news outlets that she had compiled a thick notebook with documents from the last trial and had pressed Senate leaders to adhere to the framework set in 1999.

NEW YEAR'S EVE TWEETS

In addition to criticizing Democrats' handling of impeachment, Trump took direct aim at Pelosi on Tuesday.

"Remember when Pelosi was screaming that President Trump is a danger to our nation and we must move quickly," he tweeted. "They didn't get one Republican House vote, and lost 3 Dems. They produced no case so now she doesn't want to go to the Senate. She's all lies. Most overrated person I know!"

As Trump tweeted from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., on New Year's Eve, it remained unclear when a trial might start in the Republican-led Senate. McConnell has indicated that it would be fine with him if Pelosi never transmits the articles of impeachment and a trial is not held.

At the heart of the Democrats' case is the allegation that Trump tried to leverage a White House meeting and military aid, sought by Ukraine to combat Russian military aggression, to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to open an investigation of the Bidens, as well as an inquiry into an unfounded theory that Ukraine conspired with Democrats to interfere in the 2016 presidential election.

Democrats have argued that the issue of the Bidens' involvement in Ukraine is irrelevant to the question of whether Trump abused his power when he asked Zelenskiy to announce that he was investigating the Bidens.

Some House Democrats pressed the argument Tuesday that Pelosi should hold on to the articles of impeachment as long as necessary.

"We shouldn't send them until we have assurances it's going to be a fair and honest trial," Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., said on CNN, adding that he wants "assurances that the trial isn't going to be a sham."

Lawmakers are scheduled to return to Washington next week.

Information for this article was contributed by Emily Cochrane of The New York Times; and by John Wagner, Felicia Sonmez and Colby Itkowitz of The Washington Post.

