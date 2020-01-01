50-foot-tall arrows? No point, owner says

These telephone-pole arrows, part of a public art project, appear to have been shot into the ground at West Magnolia Street and South Promenade Boulevard in Rogers. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Spencer Tirey)

ROGERS -- Hunter Haynes has gotten a few phone calls about 50-foot tall arrows that appear to be stuck in the ground. They quietly popped up near his consulting office a few weeks ago.

Haynes said he put them on the empty lots along Promenade Boulevard between New Hope Road and Oak Street because he saw "an opportunity to do something cool" and draw attention to the area.

Haynes, a developer with HCH Holdings, grew up shooting bows and arrows. He said he thought the six arrows, which are made mostly of telephone poles from Carroll Electric, would be a fun addition to the land. The arrows' fletchings are different colors and were made by a sign company. Haynes got the idea from Dayton Castleman's The Three Feathers, a sculpture in downtown Bentonville, and paid roughly $10,000 to have them made, he said.

"I think it's pretty cool myself," said Raymond Burns, president and chief executive officer at the Rogers-Lowell Area Chamber of Commerce.

Public art is welcome anywhere in Rogers, Burns said. He said as long as public art is done tastefully, it promotes Rogers' commitment to arts and entertainment.

The lots are for sale, and the new owners may decide to remove the arrows, Haynes said.

"They are meant to be momentary," he said.

City officials expect development in the area. The city recently opened the Magnolia Street overpass over Interstate 49. The overpass is north of West New Hope Road and south of West Walnut Street and is intended to reduce traffic congestion by providing an alternative route to the New Hope Road and Walnut Street interchanges. It is on the portion of Magnolia Street that stretches from South Promenade Boulevard to South 52nd Street.

At least one development, Transplace, a logistics company with an office in Lowell, is planned for the area. Transplace is building a three-story, 150,000-square-foot office building at the northeast corner of I-49 and Magnolia Farms Road near the overpass. Transplace will move its operations and employees to the Rogers building. The Lowell office has about 750 employees, and company officials have said the plan is to add 400 jobs over three years after the move in early 2021.

