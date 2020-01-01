Army bans app on issued phones

The U.S. Army has banned military personnel from using the video app TikTok on government-issued phones, following guidance from the Pentagon.

An Army spokeswoman told Military.com in an interview released this week that the app, which has a Beijing-based parent firm, was "considered a cyberthreat" and not allowed on government-issued devices. An Army spokeswoman told The Washington Post on Tuesday that the service branch was adhering to directions from the Defense Department, which flagged the app for "potential security risks."

The measure comes after a similar ban from the U.S. Navy, as well as a "cyber awareness" message in December from the Defense Department that urged the Pentagon's roughly 23,000 employees to uninstall the app because it could potentially expose personal data to "unwanted actors."

A Pentagon spokesman said the threat is related to potential loss of personally identifiable information but would not provide further detail. TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Army's ban and the rare notice from the Pentagon, which does not generally issue policy measures on individual social media services, reflects deep-rooted doubts throughout Washington about TikTok and its Chinese parent, ByteDance. Some of their suspicions stem from criticisms raised by TikTok's former employees, who had told The Washington Post that the company in the past restricted videos in alignment with Chinese rules on acceptable speech.

In response, TikTok has sought to rebut lingering privacy, security and censorship concerns. It says it stores U.S. users' data in Virginia with a backup in Singapore, for example, and doesn't apply Beijing's strict content guidelines in the United States. But those assurances have hardly satisfied lawmakers, some of whom had planned to question the app's leader, Alex Zhu, on a trip he planned to make to Washington in December but ultimately canceled, citing scheduling conflicts.

In October, Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., asked U.S. intelligence officials to investigate the app for national security concerns, fearing that Chinese spies could gain access to American users' personal data. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., meanwhile, requested his own national security probe that threatens to unwind the merger that made TikTok possible in the first place.

In a transparency report released this week, the company said it responded to 298 legal or emergency requests for information on users from 28 countries in the first half of 2019, including 107 from India and 79 from the United States.

TikTok also said it received 28 requests from government bodies in nine countries to remove content deemed a violation of local laws, and removed or restricted 25 accounts in response.

