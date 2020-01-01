Aussies flee to sea to escape deadly fires

Wildfires spread in East Gippsland, Victoria state, Australia. Blazes along the country’s east coast trapped residents of a seaside town Tuesday. More photos at arkansasonline.com/11fires/. (AP/State Government of Victoria)

PERTH, Australia -- Wildfires burning across Australia's two most populous states Tuesday trapped residents of a seaside town on the beach and in the water.

The blazes killed at least two people as more property along the country's east coast fell victim to a devastating fire season.

About 4,000 residents in the southeastern town of Mallacoota in Victoria state fled toward the water Tuesday morning as winds pushed an emergency-level wildfire toward their homes. The smoke-filled sky shrouded the town in darkness before turning an unnerving shade of bright red.

Late Tuesday, Mallacoota was saved by changes of wind direction, but authorities said "numerous" homes were lost. Residents returning home were urged to boil tap water before drinking it. Forest Fire Management Victoria said the wildfires had put heavy demands on the water supply.

Australia's annual wildfire season, which peaks during the Southern Hemisphere summer, started early after an unusually warm and dry winter. Record-breaking heat and windy conditions triggered devastating wildfires in New South Wales and Queensland states in September.

More than 19,000 square miles of land -- an area about a third the size of Arkansas -- have burned nationwide over the past few months, with 12 people confirmed dead and more than 1,000 homes destroyed.

New South Wales state Rural Fire Service Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said this wildfire season is the worst on record, and he painted a bleak long-term picture.

"We've seen extraordinary fire behavior," he said Tuesday. "What we really need is meaningful rain, and we haven't got anything in the forecast at the moment that says we're going to get drought-breaking or fire-quenching rainfall."

Much of the country has had less than 40 percent of its normal rainfall in the past six months.

The threat of fire is especially intense this week in Victoria and New South Wales, southeastern states where more than half of the country's 24.6 million people live. Victoria is home to Melbourne, and New South Wales is home to Sydney.

Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews has requested assistance from 70 firefighters from the United States and Canada, while Australia's military sent air and sea reinforcements.

Victoria Emergency Services Commissioner Andrew Crisp confirmed "significant" property losses across the region. More than 115 communities across Victoria remained under emergency warnings Tuesday night.

A 63-year-old man and his 23-year-old son in New South Wales died while trying to save their home on Tuesday, the Australian Broadcasting Corp. reported.

A volunteer firefighter died Monday when a so-called fire tornado flipped his truck, the New South Wales state Rural Fire Service confirmed. Samuel McPaul, 28, was the third volunteer firefighter in New South Wales to have died in the past two weeks. He was an expectant father.

Fire tornadoes are created by pyrocumulonimbus clouds, which are caused by smoke and fueled by intense heat. The clouds can produce lightning and rain and, given atmospheric spin, violent whirlwinds composed of flames.

The wildfire crisis has renewed the debate in the country about climate change. Australia has warmed by just over 1.8 degrees Fahrenheit since 1910, with most of the warming occurring since 1950. The Bureau of Meteorology has noted an uptick in the frequency of extreme heat events and severity of drought conditions in this period.

The country had its hottest day on record on Dec. 18, when the national average maximum temperature hit 107.4 degrees. The previous record for Australia's hottest day was set just the day before.

Some communities canceled New Year's fireworks celebrations, but Sydney's popular display over its iconic harbor went ahead in front of more than a million revelers. The city was granted an exemption to a total fireworks ban in place there and elsewhere to prevent new wildfires.

