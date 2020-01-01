Bears affirm commitment to Trubisky

Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Pace said Tuesday that Mitchell Trubisky (10) is expected to be the Bears starting quarterback for the 2020 season. (AP/Scott Boehm)

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The Chicago Bears remain committed to Mitchell Trubisky as their starting quarterback despite his struggles this season, General Manager Ryan Pace said Tuesday.

Pace stopped short of saying the Bears will exercise their fifth-year option on him and did not rule out bringing in an experienced veteran who could push for the starting job. But he made it clear the Bears expect Trubisky to open next season as their No. 1 quarterback.

"Mitch is our starter," Pace said. "We believe in Mitch, and we believe in the progress that he's gonna continue to make."

Though the Bears are sticking with Trubisky, they are shaking up their coaching staff.

Offensive coordinator Mark Helfrich and three other assistants were fired, the team announced on Tuesday. Offensive line coach Harry Hiestand, tight ends coach Kevin Gilbride and assistant special teams coach Brock Olivo were also let go.

Helfrich led Oregon to a 37-16 record and a run to the first College Football Playoff championship game as the Ducks' head coach from 2013-16. The Bears hired him as their offensive coordinator in 2018.

With Coach Matt Nagy calling the plays, Chicago showed some flair before taking a step back this season. The Bears ranked 29th on offense, 27th in rushing, 25th in passing, 27th in touchdowns and 29th in scoring.

They were banking on Trubisky to take another big step in his third year in the NFL and second in Nagy's system. But instead of emerging as a top-tier quarterback, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft took a step back.

Chicago went 8-8 after winning the NFC North at 12-4, and the Bears missed the playoffs for the eighth time in nine years.

"We won the division last year. You saw it," Pace said.

That's why he believes the Bears can bounce back next season even though they have no plans to change the quarterback or the play-caller, with Nagy retaining those duties. But he also acknowledged there is work to do.

"Our heads are not in the sand, like, 'Everything's fine, we're 8-8,' " he said.

Pace staked his reputation to Trubisky when he traded up a spot and drafted him ahead of Kansas City's Patrick Mahomes and Houston's Deshaun Watson. While Mahomes and Watson have emerged as stars, Trubisky has mixed flashes of promise with poor throws for Chicago.

His yards (3,138), completion rate (63.2%), touchdowns (17) and rating (83) all dropped from a year ago. He is 23-18 as a starter, and Pace said he might need surgery for an injury to his left, nonthrowing shoulder he suffered against Minnesota in September.

"With a young quarterback, in a lot of cases, it's never going to be a straight line, it's never going to be linear," Pace said. "There are going to be ups and downs. And you see moments this year, you see games, you see him responding to adverse situations within a game, those are signs of positive improvement. We just need to smooth out those inconsistencies."

Even so, he said bringing in an experienced backup to push Trubisky is a possibility. Veteran Chase Daniel and third-stringer Tyler Bray have expiring contracts. As for exercising Trubisky's fifth-year option, Pace said the Bears are "not at that point right now with the season ending just two days ago."

Nagy would like him to improve his footwork in the pocket, which the coach thinks would open up opportunities for him to run.

"There were times throughout this year where focusing on trusting the center of that pocket, pushing forward, and now he's a running threat," Nagy said. "He becomes a runner. So if they want to play two-man or they want to play different coverages where he can take off with his legs, he can do that."

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace speaks with the media during a press conference ahead of the NFL draft that starts Thursday, in Lake Forest, Ill., Tuesday, April 23, 2019. (Tim Boyle/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

