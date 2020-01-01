Bowden's arm finishes what legs started

Members of the Kentucky Wildcats celebrate after beating Virginia Tech 37-30 for the Belk Bowl title Tuesday in Charlotte, N.C. Lynn Bowden threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Josh Ali with 15 seconds left for the winning score. (AP/Scott Kinser)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Lynn Bowden outplayed Virginia Tech all day with his feet.

Then he closed them out with his arm.

"Y'all said I couldn't throw, so over the top it goes," Bowden joked after the game.

Bowden ran for 233 yards on 34 carries, then tossed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Josh Ali with 15 seconds left as Kentucky rallied behind its remarkable receiver-turned-quarterback to beat Virginia Tech 37-30 on Tuesday in the Belk Bowl.

Bowden ran for two touchdowns before leading an 18-play, 85-yard game-winning drive that took more than eight minutes off the clock. It ended with Ali getting open down the middle of the end zone.

Bowden, who took over as Kentucky's quarterback after five games because of injuries, passed for 73 yards on 12 attempts. His rushing day was the biggest in a bowl game by a quarterback, breaking the record of 219 yards by Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel vs. Oklahoma in 2013.

Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden (1) avoids a tackle by Virginia Tech defensive back Reggie Floyd during the second half of the Wildcats’ 37-30 victory over the Hokies on Tuesday at the Belk Bowl in Charlotte, N.C. Bowden’s 233 rushing yards were the most ever by a quarterback in a bowl game. (AP/Nell Redmond)

Bowden said he never would have believed his final play as a college player would be a touchdown pass to win a bowl game. But a pregame scuffle with Virginia Tech players -- in which TV footage showed Bowden apparently throwing a punch -- could have written a very different story for the dynamic quarterback.

For two programs that hadn't met since 1987, this one got testy before kickoff. Tussles broke out among players during pregame warmups, but officials didn't levy penalties or warnings for the actions.

"It's a lot of emotion," Bowden said. "I could have hurt my team and not been out there [today] with them, so I apologized to my program, my teammates. We respect Virginia Tech, and if I could go back, I wouldn't do it. But it's in the past."

Wildcats Coach Mark Stoops said if Bowden had been the starting quarterback since the beginning of the season, he would have been a Heisman Trophy candidate.

"This guy right here is one of the best players in the country," Stoops said of Bowden, the Paul Hornung Award winner for the nation's most versatile player. "He showed that."

Hendon Hooker threw for 110 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Deshawn McClease ran for 126 yards and a score to lead the Hokies (8-5).

Kentucky overcame two second-half turnovers by holding Virginia Tech to two field goals and a punt on its final three possessions.

Bowden, the game's MVP, carried 13 times on the winning drive, converting a fourth down along the way to take a 31-30 lead. The Wildcats (8-5) added a final touchdown as time expired when Jordan Wright returned a failed lateral attempt by the Hokies 28 yards for a score.

"He's dynamic with the ball in his hands, but throwing the ball, that should have been to our advantage when all was said and done," said Virginia Tech's longtime defensive coordinator Bud Foster, who ended his coaching career with a loss.

Sun Bowl

Arizona St. 20,

Florida St. 14

EL PASO, Texas -- Willie Harts returned an interception 25 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to lead Arizona State to a victory against Florida State in the Sun Bowl.

Harts, a freshman cornerback, halted a 14-0 surge by Florida State (6-7) and helped the Sun Devils (8-5) hang on for their fourth Sun Bowl victory, despite not scoring an offensive touchdown.

James Blackman threw a 91-yard touchdown pass, the longest pass play in Sun Bowl history, to Tamorrion Terry to give Florida State its first lead, 14-9, in the third quarter. The Seminoles trailed 9-0 at halftime.

Cristian Zendejas kicked a Sun Bowl record-tying four field goals for Arizona State, including a 34-yarder in the fourth quarter to cut the FSU lead to 14-12.

Then Blackman's fourth interception was returned by Harts to put the Sun Devils ahead for good with 10:06 left in the fourth.

Liberty Bowl

Navy 20, Kansas State 17

MEMPHIS -- Bijan Nichols kicked a 23-yard field goal with two seconds remaining as No. 23 Navy capitalized on a fourth-down gamble in the final minute to beat Kansas State in the Liberty Bowl.

A Navy team with the nation's top-ranked rushing attack set up the winning score by completing a halfback option pass with less than 30 seconds left. The Midshipmen snapped the ball on fourth and 3 from the Kansas State 46. Quarterback Malcolm Perry pitched to C.J. Williams, and he threw downfield to a wide-open Chance Warren for a 41-yard gain.

Perry, who rushed for 213 yards, spiked the ball with five seconds left to set up Nichols' field goal. Nichols had missed a 38-yarder earlier in the fourth quarter.

The victory enabled Navy (11-2) to tie a program record for wins.

Perry ran for 2,017 yards this season to set a Football Bowl Subdivision record for yards rushing by a quarterback.

Arizona Bowl

Wyoming 38,

Georgia State 17

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Xazavian Valladay ran for 204 yards and scored 2 touchdowns, quarterback Levi Williams accounted for 4 scores and Wyoming rolled over Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl.

Wyoming (8-5) started slow before scoring two touchdowns late in the first quarter and early in the second. The Cowboys built a 14-point lead by halftime and racked up 524 total yards to win a bowl game after being left out of the postseason last year.

Williams made his first career start after Tyler Vander Waal entered the transfer portal but remained with the team for bowl practices. The freshman was poised under the bowl spotlight, throwing for three touchdowns and running for another.

Valladay had three catches for 91 yards and a touchdowns.

Georgia State (7-6) jumped to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter but had a hard time stopping the big-play Cowboys. The Panthers twice turned the ball over on downs deep in Wyoming's end in the second half.

