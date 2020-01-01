Bowl preview capsules

Rose Bowl bound Jonathan Taylor (23) and No. 8 Wisconsin meet No. 6 Oregon in the Rose Bowl today. Taylor rushed for 1,909 yards and 21 touchdowns for the Badgers this season. (AP/David Stluka)

Outback Bowl

No. 18 Minnesota (10-2) vs. No. 12 Auburn (9-3)

SITE Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Fla.

TIME/TV Noon (ESPN)

LINE Auburn by 61/2

SERIES First meeting

WHAT'S AT STAKE

The last time Minnesota finished the season in the AP Top 25 was 2003, when it beat Oregon in the Sun Bowl and wound up No. 20 in the final poll . The Golden Gophers are 8-8-1 all-time against SEC teams and are looking for their first win over an SEC opponent since beating Alabama 20-16 in the 2004 Music City Bowl. Auburn played one of the most difficult schedules in the nation and is trying to get its fourth win over a ranked team this season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Minnesota Tyler Johnson has consecutive seasons of 1,000 or more receiving yards. He needs 19 yards to break the school career yards record held by Eric Decker (3,119).

Auburn Freshman quarterback Bo Nix threw for 2,366 yards and 15 touchdowns, while also rushing for 301 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Citrus Bowl

No. 13 Alabama (10-2) vs. No. 14 Michigan (9-3)

SITE Camping World Stadium, Orlando

TIME/TV Noon (ABC)

LINE Alabama by 7

SERIES Tied 2-2

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Alabama will seek a victory that would likely assure the Crimson Tide a 76th consecutive appearance in the top 10 spots of the AP Top 25 poll. If that happens, it would tie Oklahoma (and presumably Clemson) for the fifth-longest such streak in history. Michigan is trying to reach the 10-win mark for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Alabama WR Jerry Jeudy is expected to be a high first-round draft pick, and he enters this matchup 41 yards shy of a second consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season. He has 23 touchdown catches in his past 27 games.

Michigan CBs Ambry Thomas and Lavert Hill will have to embrace the challenge of facing Alabama's extremely talented wide receivers. Both have the skills to make big-time plays.

Rose Bowl

No. 6 Oregon (11-2) vs No. 8 Wisconsin (10-3)

SITE Rose Bowl, Pasadena, Calif.

TIME/TV 4 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Wisconsin by 21/2

SERIES Wisconsin leads 3-2

WHAT'S AT STAKE

The 106th edition of the Granddaddy of Them All is mostly for bragging rights in the game's traditional Big Ten/Pac-12 rivalry. Oregon can cap its breakthrough second season under Coach Mario Cristobal with its first Rose Bowl victory in five years. Wisconsin is going for its first win in Pasadena in 20 years and a sixth consecutive bowl victory overall.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oregon Justin Herbert caps his stellar four-year career with his 42nd start at quarterback before he heads to the NFL Draft. The Eugene native's offense has been steadily productive even without a receiver among the nation's top 70 in yardage.

Wisconsin The Ducks say they haven't seen anybody quite like linebacker Zack Baun, who leads the Badgers with 121/2 sacks and 191/2 tackles for loss. The relentless senior has disrupted entire offenses with his all-around play.

Sugar Bowl

No. 5 Georgia (11-2) vs. No. 7 Baylor (11-2)

SITE Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

TIME/TV 7:45 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Georgia by 4

SERIES Georgia leads 4-0

WHAT'S AT STAKE

Georgia gives itself a chance to finish in the top five with a win and redeem itself for a 28-21 loss to Texas in the previous Sugar Bowl. Baylor goes for its first victory over Georgia and second Sugar Bowl triumph. The Bears also might need to win to finish with a top-10 ranking.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Georgia Jake Fromm has had a disappointing season by his standards, passing for 2,610 yards and 22 touchdowns against 5 interceptions. Still, he remains among the SEC's most respected quarterbacks.

Baylor WR Denzel Mims is 55 yards short of 1,000 this season, and he has 11 touchdown receptions.

