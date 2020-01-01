Cotton Bowl memories

Another New Year's Day has dawned. For those of us of a certain age here in Arkansas, you can't think of New Year's Day without thinking of the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

In this era of college football playoffs, not all of the so-called New Year's Six bowl games are played on Jan. 1. This season's Cotton Bowl, for instance, took place on Saturday. For decades, though, Arkansans tuned to CBS on the afternoon of Jan. 1 to see how the Southwest Conference champion performed. Making it to the Cotton Bowl was the goal for University of Arkansas Razorback fans.

I've attended 19 Cotton Bowls through the years, including a decade I spent as a media relations volunteer. I was 6 years old when I attended my first Cotton Bowl. The Razorbacks had the nation's longest winning streak at 22 games. They had defeated Nebraska in the Cotton Bowl a year earlier on Jan. 1, 1965, to win the Football Writers Association of America's Grantland Rice Trophy as national champion. My family watched that game on our black-and-white television at home in Arkadelphia.

The Associated Press and United Press International awarded their national championships at the end of the regular season in those days. The final wire-service polls at the conclusion of the 1964 season had Alabama No. 1 and Arkansas No. 2. Arkansas' 10-7 Cotton Bowl victory over Nebraska, combined with Alabama's loss to Texas in the Orange Bowl later that day, gave Arkansas a claim to what's still its only national title in football.

By late 1965, AP had changed the way it did business (UPI would not change until 1973). All the 10-0 and No. 2 Razorbacks needed was a win over a 7-3 LSU squad coached by Arkansas native Charles McClendon, along with a loss by No. 1 Michigan State to UCLA in the Rose Bowl. Michigan State lost to UCLA that day, but the Razorbacks couldn't hold up their end of the bargain.

Razorback fever was at an all-time high, and I was caught up in the euphoria. We took U.S. 67 to Dallas. I remember a sign at a restaurant called The Alps in Mount Pleasant, Texas, that read: "Free coffee for Razorback fans." We stopped there for lunch. My father, who was in the sporting-goods business, knew McClendon and wanted me to meet him. I had no interest. I didn't care at that age that he hailed from Lewisville in my native southwest Arkansas. He was the enemy.

We had a room at the Baker Hotel on the northeast corner of Commerce and Akard streets downtown. On the weekend of the annual Texas-Oklahoma football game, the Baker was headquarters for Texas alumni. Oklahoma alums stayed at the Adolphus across the street. The Baker was later imploded. The Adolphus still stands and has been renovated into one of the fanciest hotels in Texas.

I remember eating dinner that first night in Dallas at the hotel's restaurant, the Baker's Dozen, while being surrounded by folks dressed in red. We attended the Cotton Bowl parade downtown, and my mother shopped in the big downtown department stores. On the morning of the game, we took a cab to the stadium since my father didn't want to deal with parking.

Arkansas hadn't defeated LSU since 1929. The two schools had battled to a scoreless tie in the 1947 Cotton Bowl. On this first day of 1966, Arkansas was the heavy favorite. It appeared the game would play out according to form as the Razorbacks drove 87 yards in 11 plays on their second possession to score. Jon Brittenum threw 19 yards to Bobby Crockett for a touchdown. Harry Jones and Bobby Burnett were running well. Who could have guessed at that point in the game that Arkansas wouldn't score again?

Brittenum left the game with a shoulder injury. His replacement, Ronny South, fumbled on his first play at quarterback. LSU went 34 yards following the fumble recovery to take a 14-7 lead with 18 seconds left in the first half. Neither team scored in the second half. The game ended with Arkansas on the LSU 24.

I cried during the cab ride back downtown, thoroughly embarrassing my teenage sister. Still, I was hooked on the Cotton Bowl.

Five years later, my sister and I found tickets in our Christmas stockings to the Jan. 1, 1971, Cotton Bowl between Notre Dame and Texas. The Longhorns had a 30-game winning streak and were looking to win a second consecutive national championship. The Irish won, 24-11, as we sat in the upper deck with my two cousins from Austin. They experienced the same pain of watching a national title slip away that I had experienced five years earlier when LSU upset Arkansas. Ironically, the second half of the Notre Dame-Texas game was scoreless, just as had been the case in Arkansas' loss.

Five years after that, our Christmas stockings contained tickets for Arkansas' game against Georgia on Jan. 1, 1976. I was in high school by then, and my sister was a college graduate who could drive us to Dallas. We watched a close family friend, Tommy Harris (the younger brother of then-Dallas Cowboy free safety Cliff Harris), break up a no-huddle, reverse pass to the Georgia quarterback. Harris caused a fumble on the so-called shoestring play, and Hal McAfee recovered at the Georgia 13 with 25 seconds left in the first half. Scott Bull passed to Ike Forte for 12 of those yards on the first play after the fumble recovery. Forte then covered the final yard, and Arkansas tied the game at the half, 10-10. The Razorbacks ended up winning easily, 31-10.

We had no idea at the time, but it would be Frank Broyles' last Cotton Bowl as Arkansas' coach. Broyles retired at the conclusion of the 1976 season.

