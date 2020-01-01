EDITORIAL: Welcome New Year--now get serious

Aren't you the cutest thing? Isn't that a wonderful outfit? You are adorable! Can you point to your nose? Yes you can! Do you eat like a big boy? Yes you do! You're just pwecious. A-boo-boo-boo. A-boo-boo-boo.

Now sit up straight and quit your slobbering. Learn to walk. Actually, learn to run. You're going to need to grow up fast, kid.

We hate to break it to you, but the world ain't a nice place. Not only are you going to have to stand up on your own--immediately--but you're going to have to arm yourself. The wolf is always at the door. Thankfully, under your watch, the United States Marines will still be active. And the Army's special forces, and forces even more special than that--the ones we don't know about and will never know about and don't want to know about. They keep the wolf at the door, instead of this side of it.

That's right, kid. There's no time to play around. No blocks, no puzzles, no model cars. You have work to do. Pattycake will have to wait 12 months.

Here's your assignment. Get to work:

• You're an election year. Sorry to put it so bluntly, but there's no sugar-coating it. Not only are you an even-numbered election year, but a presidential one, too. Stop your crying.

• There are still hot spots around the world. Not as many as in years past, but that's the thing about hot spots: You never know where the next one will pop up. Or explode up. Who could point to Vietnam on a map in 1963? Who could have found Iraq in 1989? This war on terror started with your great-great-great-grandfather, 2001, and no matter how many American politicians want to end it, the other side gets a say. And no telling where the enemy will strike next--or even where he'll come from.

Nobody said this would be easy.

• There are other dangerous places where Americans don't have troops. (Or at least, no troops on the record.) Think about places like Iran and North Korea. And Russia. And China. And Cuba and Venezuela and the Sudan and Saudi Arabia and Turkey and Lebanon. And don't forget about a place called Syria. Everybody else seems to.

You never know where the next problem will come from. France had terror attacks last year.

• Speaking of terror, many Americans live with it every night. In Chicago, and even points closer, blood runs in the streets. If you can figure that one out, you will be renowned among years.

• Speaking of figures, the national debt is out of control, still, and these days Republicans aren't even warning about it. It's as if they only complain about the lack of fiscal responsibility in the federal government when they're out of power in Washington. Can somebody take their responsibilities seriously?

• Speaking of seriously, don't be so. While you're fixing politics, crime, the national debt, climate change, education, juvenile justice, immigration, health care, the newspaper business, housing, race relations, the president's Twitter account, and the anarcho-syndicalists recruiting our kids in college, take time to live a little. Dude, read a book.

Plant a garden. Watch a ballgame--live in the stands. Have a piece of cake for breakfast. Walk in the rain.

The Good Book says nothing is guaranteed, certainly not the next 12 months. So, as an editor friend once advised, don't jar the inner harmonies. Make it chocolate cake.

YOU'LL NEED some supplies this year, little 2020, so take some of these:

• Wading boots. What, you thought politicians would wait until you're a little older before subjecting you to politics? Ha! You are young.

• A handkerchief. We'd ask you to eliminate the heart-wrenchers this year. But we've never known a year that could do it.

• A jar of common sense. The General Assembly will meet this year. (Here's a brand-new wallet; be careful to hold onto it.)

• Here are some diapers and baby formula and a whole lotta love. You're going to see a lot of babies born in the next 12 months. Millions of 'em. We wish them all health and happiness and opportunity. Those babies will be entering a dangerous world, but it can also be a beautiful one. With sunsets and sunrises and snowfalls and summer rains and fishing trips and football games. Imagine what the babies born this year will see. A human on Mars? A cancer vaccine? And a real miracle: Baseball returned to the daylight hours. Like God intended.

And speaking of the miraculous, you really are a cute baby. A gift from above. We hope you're special and fun. Ahhh-goochie-goo! Ahhhgoochie-goo!

Now get going, Mac.

Editorial on 01/01/2020