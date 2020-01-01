Group going extra mile for El Dorado-area strays

EL DORADO -- Twice a month, volunteers with the Union County Animal Protection Society are out of bed before dawn and on the road by first light to transport stray animals from around the county to other states for adoption.

With a shelter capacity of only 300, the transports are critical for the health of local stray animals and the community as a whole, said Terra Walker, incoming president of the society's board of directors.

"We've been overcapacity for quite some time," she said. "So even though the transports cost us money, in the long-run it's helping with the larger issues."

The group works with several other animal protection agencies and rescue organizations, some in Arkansas and some out of state, to help adopt out the animals. On average, it costs $100 to $175 per animal to transport them to another agency, which typically includes the cost of vaccination and spaying and/or neutering.

"They don't have strays up there [where we transport animals] because they have stricter pet laws, so people out there, they actually do get fined," volunteer Angelica Wurth said.

Since August 2018, the Union County society has transported 284 animals to new, permanent homes. More than 250 of those transports were in 2019. Volunteers have traveled as far as Connecticut to take animals to their "forever homes."

"Transport is one of our major financial expenses because we've got to vet all of the animals before they get on transport, and all those animals get vetted here at local vets, so it's not cheap," Wurth said. "Our mission is to provide a temporary shelter. We don't want dogs to be there for years. So the transport really does offer us the opportunity to meet our mission of providing a temporary shelter."

The Union County society also transports animals to other cities in Arkansas to be spayed and neutered at a lower cost. On Dec. 12, volunteers took 40 animals, both cats and dogs, to Little Rock and Stuttgart clinics to be spayed and neutered.

The group's new adoption center is set to open next month, and volunteers hope that having a second location for the animals will promote adoptions.

"Here, our adoptions are pretty low," Wurth said. "But the adoption center is closer to El Dorado, so ... we hope it will be more visible."

Volunteers are preparing to educate the community about spaying and neutering their pets and responsible pet ownership. They also want to raise awareness about the number of stray animals in El Dorado and Union County.

Wurth said the hope is that by educating the community about these issues, the number of strays will decline over time because area residents will know more about what they can do to curb the stray population.

The organization has already started the efforts through its trap-neuter-return program for the city's stray cats, which began in March. Wurth said many people in the community have expressed interest in having their neighborhoods be a part of the program. Volunteers also will teach residents how to conduct a trap-neuter-return event on their own to supplement the organization's events.

"We actually have a [trap-neutral-return] educational session planned for January, towards the end of the month," Wurth said.

"We're looking for volunteers," Walker added. "We want to do things with kids, so we need mommies that want to help. ... Coloring with kitties [for example] -- just all kinds of fun things, where we're teaching them some things and bringing them into that environment, but they're also having fun. They'll be learning to be a volunteer."

Wurth said she is hoping to restart the trap-neuter-return program for the year at the start of February, which she called the beginning of kitten season.

"We already have a list of people asking us to come to their neighborhood," Wurth said. "We have a location for our first event, which is going to be in February. This year, we started in March and we caught pregnant females. We're trying to get ahead of that this year."

A ribbon cutting for the adoption center is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday. Some animals have already been moved in. Eventually, the center will house up to 12 cats and eight dogs. Already, two cats have been adopted there, and area residents have started to notice the facility.

"I was actually working at the adoption center, and someone knocked on the door and said, 'Hey, I would like to help. Are you open?' Well, we weren't, but they actually started to help right away," Wurth said.

More information about the program can be found online at ucapsshelter.org or on the Union County Animal Protection Society's Facebook page.

