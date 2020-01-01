High school basketball roundups

BOYS

BAY 66, TUCKERMAN 59 Jay Jones scored 29 points to pace Bay (12-5) to the boys Division II crown at the Northeast Arkansas Invitational. Braison Morris had 14 points and Paiton Hartley chipped in 11 points for the Yellowjackets, who trailed 29-28 at the half. Ben Keton had 32 points for Tuckerman (11-5).

BLYTHEVILLE 46, MANILA 37 Tae Smith had 17 points to power Blytheville (14-2) to the boys Division III championship of the Northeast Arkansas Invitational. Daley Belew scored 18 points to lead Manila (11-3), which was down just 24-20 at the break.

HARVARD WESTLAKE (CALIF.) 77, IZARD COUNTY 51 Caleb Faulkner finished with 17 points and eight rebounds, but Izard County (18-5) didn't have enough to get by the Wolverines in the consolation bracket championship of the Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach, S.C. Justus Cooper had 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Coby Everett ended with 12 points for the Cougars, who shot 31.5% (17 of 54) for the game. Mason Hooks had 17 points and 17 rebounds for Harvard Westlake (14-1), which finished 29 of 55 (52.7%) from the floor. Cameron Thrower scored 13 points, while Trumann Gettings and Brase Dottin had 11 points apiece.

RIDGEFIELD CHRISTIAN 69, SALEM 55 Garrett Finnicum scored a game-high 30 points to push Ridgefield Christian (9-9) to the boys Division I title of the Northeast Arkansas Invitational. Isaiah Ellenburg had 15 points and Chris McAdams scored 14 points for the Warriors. Wes Taylor finished with 16 points and Gabe Miller had 15 points for Salem (4-4). Garrett Romine chipped in with 13 points.

WESTERN GROVE 73, MOUNT JUDEA 23 Blake Reddell and Zach Bolin each had 12 points as Western Grove (13-4) blew past Mount Judea at the Northark Invitational in Harrison.

GIRLS

MANILA 35, IZARD COUNTY 26 Sadie McDonald scored 11 points and Brailey Hampton had 10 points as Manila (9-6) held the Lady Cougars to just five points in the fourth quarter en route to win the girls Division I championship of the Northeast Arkansas Invitational. Allison Newman had nine points for Izard County (12-7).

NETTLETON 56, BATESVILLE 39 Elauna Eaton scored 25 points as Nettleton (13-2) got the revenge it was looking for in the girls Division III final of the Northeast Arkansas Invitational. Briley Pena scored 13 of her 21 points in the first half for the Lady Raiders, who'd suffered a 72-47 loss to the Lady Pioneers on Dec. 13. Izzy Higginbottom had 18 points and Taylor Rush finished with 15 points for Batesville (14-1), which suffered its first loss of the season.

TUCKERMAN 40, RECTOR 37 Raigan Head's 11 points gave Tuckerman (13-5) enough of a boost to rally for a victory in the girls Division II title game at the Northeast Arkansas Invitational. Kena Parrish had 16 points for Rector (5-9), which held a 29-23 lead after the third quarter.

Sports on 01/01/2020