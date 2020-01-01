Hurt, Jones help No. 2 Duke beat Boston College 88-49 in ACC

Duke guard Tre Jones (3) shoots while Boston College forward CJ Felder (0) and forward Steffon Mitchell defend during the first half of an NCAA basketball game in Durham, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

DURHAM, N.C. -- Freshman Matthew Hurt scored 20 of his season-high 25 points before halftime and Tre Jones returned from a foot injury to help second-ranked Duke beat Boston College 88-49 on Tuesday night.

Hurt made 10 of 16 shots and was 5 of 10 on 3-pointers to lead the Blue Devils, who shot nearly 52% and hit their last five shots of the first half as they blew the game open shortly before the break. Duke (12-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) also had little trouble clamping down with its defensive pressure on a Boston College offense that came in ranked among the least efficient attacks in the country.

Jones had missed the past two games for the Blue Devils with what was described as a mild sprain of his left foot but finished with a game-high 10 assists.

CJ Felder scored 13 points for the Eagles (8-6, 2-1), who had won four straight games coming in to Cameron Indoor Stadium. But they never mounted much of a response to Duke's defensive pressure that turned away driving lanes and forced Boston College to settle for tough looks.

Boston College shot just 34% and made 3 of 18 3-pointers, including a six-minute stretch in the first half without a basket that helped Duke stretch out its lead. Hurt and the Blue Devils closed out the half in a flurry, ending when Jones found Hurt alone in the corner to bury a 3 just before the halftime horn.

By that point, Hurt -- who held his release to mark the make -- had matched his season-high scoring output and outscored Boston College 20-19 in the opening half.

NO. 11 BUTLER 60, ST. JOHN’S 58

NEW YORK — Christian David hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 43 seconds left and No. 11 Butler rallied after blowing a 23-point lead to beat St. John’s in the Big East opener for both teams.

St. John’s (11-3, 0-1) staged a 29-4 run in the second half and took a 48-46 advantage on Marcellus Earlington’s layup with 6:49 remaining.

Butler (13-1, 1-0) trailed 58-53 when Raheem Dunn hit an uncontested layup with 3:08 left, but then the Bulldogs clamped down defensively.

NO. 18 FLORIDA STATE 70, GEORGIA TECH 58

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Devin Vassell scored 14 points and pulled down nine rebounds, leading No. 18 Florida State past Georgia Tech for its 15th straight home victory.

Patrick Williams scored 12 points while Trent Forrest had eight points and six assists for Florida State (12-2, 2-1 Atlantic Coast Conference).

TOP 25 WOMEN

NORTHWESTERN 81, NO. 12 MARYLAND 58

EVANSTON, Ill. — Lindsey Pulliam scored 24 points, Veronica Burton added a career-high 23 points with six steals and Northwestern beat No. 12 Maryland to snap a seven-game losing streak in the series.

Northwestern forced a season-high 24 turnovers, leading to 29 points, and held Maryland to 4-of-18 shooting from behind the arc.

NO. 14 INDIANA 66, RUTGERS 56

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Jaelynn Penn scored 14 points to help No. 14 Indiana beat Rutgers to close out 2019 for both teams.

Grace Berger added 13 for the Hoosiers (12-2, 2-0 Big Ten), who continued to play stingy defense.

NO. 19 WEST VIRGINIA 68, CORNELL 62

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Tynice Martin scored 19 points, Kysre Gondrezick added 14 and No. 19 West Virginia beat Cornell.

Kari Niblack added 10 points for West Virginia (10-1).

Esmery Martinez had eight points, seven rebounds and four steals.

NO. 21 MISSOURI STATE 111, WILLIAM JEWELL 39

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Shameka Ealy scored 16 points to lead six Missouri State players in double figures.

OHIO STATE 66, NO. 24 MINNESOTA 63

MINNEAPOLIS — Aaliyah Patty had 13 points and 10 rebounds, Kierstan Bell also scored 13 points and Ohio State beat Minnesota.

