• Danielle Franzoni, 31, a restaurant server in Alpena, Mich., who was living in a homeless shelter a year ago, said "things like this don't happen to people like me" after she got a $2,020 tip on a $23 food bill, with "Happy New Year. 2020 Tip Challenge," written on the receipt.

• Shawn Hyde and his wife, Leah, face burglary charges after rangers at the Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park near Millington, Tenn., went to prepare a cabin for a coming rental and found the Hydes and their two young children illegally staying there.

• Shakeel Ryan Massey, 20, was arrested, accused of damaging a Picasso painting, identified as a 1944 semi-abstract style portrait of a woman wearing a hat and green clothes titled Bust of a Woman, at the Tate Modern gallery in London.

• Regis Wilson and Grayson Chamberlain, two St. Louis University students, founded the Queer Closet, which they describe as a clothing library that helps transgender and gender-nonconforming students find outfits that match their gender identities.

• Jordan Olsen and his wife, Jennifer, who met in 1997 at a Subway sandwich shop in Kaysville, Utah, where they both worked, decided to celebrate their nearly 18 years of marriage by buying the shop where they were first smitten.

• Lawrence Battiste, police chief of Mobile, Ala., called it an "insensitive gesture" and apologized for an officer's social media post showing two unidentified officers holding what was described as a "homeless quilt" made of cardboard signs confiscated from panhandlers.

• Derrick Forest, 40, of Minneapolis, was charged with murder after authorities said he got into an SUV in the city's downtown and ran down a man who stabbed him in the back, killing him, after an argument between the two became physical.

• Jeff Beckman, a Hershey Co. spokesman, said the Pennsylvania chocolate company is retiring its 26-foot-long Kissmobiles -- custom vehicles that resemble three Kisses candies and have traveled across the country since 1997 -- citing safety concerns and difficulty finding replacement parts for the aging vehicles.

• Nate Takacs, 8, who said he was excited when he ran to see a Nativity scene on display in a park in Tallahassee, Fla., called it "a big sin" when he found the crib empty because someone had taken the doll depicting Baby Jesus in the manger six days after Christmas.

A Section on 01/01/2020