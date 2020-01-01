India easing up its Kashmir blackout

NEW DELHI — Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir will restore text messaging services in the disputed region today, almost five months after India’s government downgraded its semi-autonomy and imposed a strict security and communications lockdown, an official said Tuesday.

Local government spokesman Rohit Kansal said the decision was made after a review of the situation.

He said broadband internet services in government-run hospitals will also be restored. The curbs on broadband internet and mobile internet services for other users will remain.

Authorities fear that insurgents and separatists demanding independence from Indian rule will use the internet to provoke protests in the region that could morph into large-scale street demonstrations.

Tensions in Kashmir, which is divided between Pakistan and India but claimed by both in its entirety, have escalated since New Delhi’s surprise decision in early August to downgrade the region’s semi-autonomy. India followed the move by sending in tens of thousands of extra troops, detaining thousands of people and blocking cellphone and internet services.