Iraqi protesters storm zone at U.S. Embassy

BAGHDAD -- Dozens of protesters broke into the heavily guarded compound of the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, setting fires and trapping diplomats and embassy staff members in a fortified safe room.

The protesters, angered by deadly airstrikes targeting an Iran-backed militia, did not enter the main embassy buildings and later withdrew from the compound. They joined thousands of protesters and militia fighters outside chanting "Death to America" -- an echo of the Iranian revolutionaries who held U.S. diplomats hostage in Tehran 40 years ago.

The protesters set up tents to camp outside for the night, saying they would not leave the sprawling compound of the world's largest embassy until all U.S. diplomats and troops have pulled out of Iraq.

The State Department said that American personnel were safe, and that there were no plans to evacuate the embassy. The ambassador, Matt Tueller, had been traveling and was not at the embassy when it was breached Tuesday, the State Department said in a statement.

It was unclear how many U.S. officials are in the compound. Officials have given different estimates of the number of American full-time staff members in Iraq, ranging from 300 to 352, but have not provided a breakdown of where they are.

But protesters' ability to storm the Green Zone, the most heavily guarded area in Baghdad, represents a major downturn in U.S.-Iraq relations. Iraqi forces are responsible for securing the $736 million, 104-acre compound, but they made no effort to stop the protesters at a security checkpoint after services for those killed in the airstrikes.

The U.S. airstrikes Sunday targeted an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia, Kataib Hezbollah, which the U.S. accused of carrying out a missile attack on an Iraqi military base that killed an American contractor and wounded American and Iraqi service members. A spokesman for the militia denied involvement in the attack.

The size of the U.S. response to the military base attack -- five strikes in Iraq and Syria that killed two dozen fighters and wounded dozens of others -- prompted condemnation from across the political spectrum in Iraq and accusations that the United States had violated Iraqi sovereignty.

President Donald Trump quickly blamed Iran for both the death of the American contractor and the storming of the embassy compound, which he described as "an attack." Trump said Iran would be held "fully responsible" for the attack, but it was unclear whether that meant military retaliation.

"They will pay a very BIG PRICE! This is not a Warning, it is a Threat. Happy New Year!" Trump tweeted Tuesday afternoon. He also thanked top Iraqi government leaders for their "rapid response upon request," though he also said, "we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!"

He also called on Iraqis to rise up against Iranian influence, tweeting, "To those many millions of people in Iraq who want freedom and who don't want to be dominated and controlled by Iran, this is your time!"

The U.S. military made a show of force in response to the turmoil, with helicopter gunships circling overhead. From inside the compound, loudspeakers warned the crowd outside to keep away from the walls. American guards fired tear gas. An Associated Press reporter at the scene saw flames rising from inside the compound and U.S. soldiers on the roof of the main embassy building with their guns pointed at protesters.

The Pentagon sent 120 Marine reinforcements to Baghdad from Kuwait. A U.S. official said a brigade of the Army's 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, N.C., has been ordered to prepare to deploy, likely to Kuwait, as a contingency force of as many as 4,000 troops.

That number is in addition to 14,000 U.S. troops who have deployed to the Persian Gulf region since May in response to concerns about Iranian aggression. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the deployment ahead of an official Pentagon announcement.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Trump is in "close touch" and receiving regular updates from his national-security team while he spends the holiday week at his Florida home.

Affirming Trump's contention that Iran had orchestrated the attack on the embassy, Grisham said in an emailed statement, "It will be the president's choice how and when we respond to their escalation."

BENGHAZI COMPARISON

While observers said the scene resembled the 1979 seizure of the U.S. embassy in Iran, others compared it to the assault on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Benghazi, Libya, in 2012.

Then- U.S. Rep. Mike Pompeo became a political star among Republicans for blistering criticism of Hillary Clinton, then the secretary of state, over the Benghazi attack, which killed four Americans, including Ambassador Christopher Stevens.

Pompeo is now the secretary of state, and former State Department officials and associates of Pompeo say that he is keen to ensure that American diplomats overseas are kept safe -- and that he is mindful of the political damage Benghazi did to Clinton.

Pompeo spoke by telephone with Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi and President Barham Salih in separate calls Tuesday and "made clear the United States will protect and defend its people," while the Iraqi leaders "assured the secretary that they took seriously their responsibility" to safeguard American officials and property.

Trump on Tuesday retweeted people arguing that he was handling the situation much differently from the Obama administration handled Benghazi. They included Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who tweeted that Trump "has put the world on notice -- there will be no Benghazis on his watch."

But it was increasingly unclear Tuesday whether the United States could safely retain a diplomatic and military presence in Iraq without embarking on a wholesale confrontation with the militia -- and its Iranian backers -- now effectively besieging the embassy.

The Iraqi interior minister, Yassin al-Yasiri, said in an interview near the embassy that the U.S. had invited trouble by attacking an Iraqi militia.

"These are the dangerous ramifications of this strike," he said. "What happened today is the danger that we were afraid of, and that the Americans should have been afraid of."

Al-Yasiri said he had coordinated with the Iraqi military and the militias to ensure the embassy's safety and request that the militia members leave the compound.

While the protesters carried the flags of Iraq and a range of militia groups, the most prominent was that of Kataib Hezbollah, the group targeted by the United States.

A spokesman for Kataib Hezbollah, Mohammed Muhi, said his group intended to erect tents in the street in front of the U.S. Embassy for an open-ended sit-in to pressure the Americans to leave Iraq.

"We will not leave these tents until the embassy and the ambassador leave Iraq," Muhi said.

FINGER-POINTING

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., called the breach of the embassy "yet another reckless escalation" by Iran, adding in a statement, "As the President notes, Iran must be held responsible."

But other officials said Trump's foreign policy was at least partly to blame for the attack. In 2018 the Trump administration withdrew the U.S. from an accord negotiated during the Obama administration that lifted sanctions on Iran in exchange for limits on its nuclear program. The U.S. then imposed crippling economic sanctions that block Iran from selling crude oil abroad.

The senior Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee faulted Trump for his "maximum pressure" campaign of sanctions.

"The results so far have been more threats against international commerce, emboldened and more violent proxy attacks across the Middle East, and now, the death of an American citizen in Iraq," said Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., referring to the rocket attack last week.

China's foreign minister, while not mentioning the U.S. directly, decried international "bullying practices" while meeting Tuesday in Beijing with his Iranian counterpart.

"We need to stand together against unilateralism and bullying practices," Wang Yi said in opening remarks at the beginning of talks with Mohammad Javad Zarif, who had earlier visited Russia.

China and Russia were signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, and China has strongly criticized the U.S. for abandoning it in favor of a campaign of heightened diplomatic and economic pressure.

At a daily briefing Tuesday afternoon, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said China would work to maintain the 2015 agreement and accused the U.S. of having "shirked its due international obligations, and imposed extreme pressure on Iran."

