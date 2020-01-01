Let's see what 2020 holds for sporting world

It's time to ring in a new year with the annual predictions column, with a couple of resolutions.

University of Arkansas basketball is in great hands with Eric Musselman and Mike Neighbors.

To start the season, it seemed like the men's program was a long shot to make the NCAA Tournament in March, but the Mussel Hustle (formerly known as Hog Ball) is a smothering defense with a well-prepared offense.

Prediction Despite a lack of height and depth, the Razorbacks will make the NCAA Tournament as a No. 10 seed. It will be the last time the Hogs are a double-digit seed for many years to come.

Prediction Neighbors will be a regular in the women's NCAA Tournament, and he will lead the Razorbacks to the Final Four within the next five years.

There is something intriguing about the hiring of Sam Pittman, starting with the fact he wanted the job. Bret Bielema seemed to have taken the Arkansas job to escape Wisconsin and over-involved athletic director and former coach Barry Alvarez. Chad Morris' family never moved to Arkansas. Doubt Gus Malzahn is going to let him have Friday nights off.

Prediction Pittman believes if the sun is up, he is supposed to be working. He is putting together a great, not good, staff. The Hogs will win at least four games next season, and this time next year the prediction will be a Liberty Bowl berth in Memphis during Pittman's second season.

Prediction 1A Pittman is like Musselman when it comes to coaching -- there's only one way, the right way. Where the UA has lacked teaching on the football field, there will be player development.

Resolution This is an easy one because Chuck "Pigskin Preacher" Monan makes it easy, but to miss church for only work-related reasons.

Darrell Walker had a rough first season at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. He was not the choice of the former athletic director. That AD has moved on, the Trojans are winning and on Jan. 9 one of his best players, Nikola Maric, will return after a 16-game suspension.

The 6-10 Maric is from Bosnia, and there was a paperwork infraction with the NCAA. Walker, his staff and new Athletic Director George Lee worked diligently to get the situation cleared up.

Prediction Walker and the Trojans will make the finals of the Sun Belt Tournament. What happens in the Sun Belt dosn't really matter until the tournament because only the winner of the tournament is going to March Madness.

Prediction Joe Foley and the UALR women's team's early season lumps pay dividends in the final month of the season.

Prediction Michigan will beat Alabama today, but the Wolverines are not the better team. After making the first five College Football Playoffs, it is going to be difficult for the Crimson Tide to get up for this game.

Prediction While LSU looked like a super team ready for the NFL against Oklahoma, the Tigers caught the Sooners at the right time. They also exploited every OU weakness. Clemson was lucky to beat Ohio State. So look for the LSU Tigers to beat the Clemson Tigers by less than two touchdowns.

Resolution It is time to throw out the blue blazer worn by yours truly to the 1982 NCAA Tournament Final Four in New Orleans. It seems to have shrunken every year since.

Prediction For those who have canceled or are considering canceling their season tickets to Razorback football games, you will regret it within a year. Hard work, recruiting, organization and chemistry are going to make a huge difference.

Sports on 01/01/2020