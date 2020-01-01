Man hospitalized after shooting in Northwest Arkansas

A man was hospitalized early Wednesday after Clarksville police found him with multiple gunshot wounds.

At approximately 5 a.m. the Clarksville Police Department responded to an apartment at 301 N. Rogers St., where they located a 29-year-old male victim with multiple gunshot wounds, said police spokesperson Larry Boggs. The man was transported to Johnson Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Win Kyaw, 39, was named as the primary suspect and was taken into custody in Crawford County.

The investigation is ongoing and the incident is believed to be an isolated one, said Boggs.