• Sharon Stone can now return to mingling on Bumble without being kicked off the dating app. A Bumble spokesman said in a statement Monday that Stone's profile has been restored after it was "mistakenly" blocked. A day earlier, the 61-year-old Golden Globe-winning actress said on Twitter that Bumble closed her account and she asked, "Is being me exclusionary? Don't shut me out the hive." Bumble apologized for the confusion but thought users could have viewed Stone's profile as fake because there was no verification. "Being the icon that she is, we can understand how so many of our users felt it was too good to be true once they noticed her profile wasn't photo verified," the statement said. "Photo verification is just one of the many ways to connect with confidence on Bumble." Bumble extended an offer to host Stone for a few hours of profile prep at their headquarters in Austin, Texas. Bumble, which describes itself on Twitter as "bringing good people together," is aiming to keep the platform clean and reputable as its parent company draws in big investors. Blackstone Group took a majority stake in Bumble's holding company MagicLab in November, valuing it at $3 billion. Stone is best known for starring in the 1992 drama Basic Instinct and the 1995 crime film Casino, which garnered her an Academy Award nomination. She has been married twice, the first to producer Michael Greenburg and then journalist Phil Bronstein, whom she divorced in 2004.

• Corey Lewandowski, the political operative who was President Donald Trump's first 2016 campaign manager, said Tuesday that he will not seek a U.S. Senate seat in New Hampshire, ending months of speculation about a run that would have tested the Granite State's appetite for Trumpism and had put some Republican state leaders on edge. Lewandowski, who faced the prospect of a grueling primary race and a general election against the Democratic incumbent, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, announced his decision in a series of tweets. He wrote that he was "certain" that he would have won, but had instead decided to focus on ensuring that Trump is re-elected. Lewandowski would most likely have had support from key parts of Trump's political apparatus. In August, the president all but endorsed Lewandowski in an interview with a New Hampshire radio host. Lewandowski helped Trump notch his first primary victory in New Hampshire, which helped vault him to the Republican nomination. He was fired by Trump's children as the campaign manager in June 2016, but the president has retained a fondness for him and often speaks with him.

In this Sept. 17, 2019, file photo, Corey Lewandowski, former campaign manager for President Donald Trump, arrives to testify to the House Judiciary Committee in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

A Section on 01/01/2020