BASKETBALL

Beverley injures wrist

Former University of Arkansas and current Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley missed Tuesday's game against the Sacramento Kings with a sprained right wrist he injured during Saturday night's loss in Utah. Although X-rays taken on his wrist were negative, Beverley is expected to miss a handful of games for the Kings. The defensive ace is averaging 8 points, 6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 41.3% from the floor and 32.8% from three-point ranges this season.

FOOTBALL

Texans activate Watt

Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt on the sidelines before an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

J.J. Watt has been added to Houston's active roster ahead of the Texans' playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Watt, who tore a pectoral muscle in October, returned to practice Dec. 24 and was activated to the roster from the injured reserve Tuesday. The Texans host the Bills on Saturday afternoon. The defensive end said last week that he was confident that he'd play this week, but that it's unlikely that he'll participate in as many snaps as he has throughout his career. This is the third time in four seasons that the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has had a major injury. He missed the last 13 games of 2016 with a back injury that required surgery, and he played just five games in 2017 before breaking his leg. He played all 16 games last season and was a first-team All-Pro after finishing with 16 sacks and 18 tackles for losses.

Browns, Dorsey part

The Cleveland Browns parted ways Tuesday with General Manager John Dorsey two days after the team fired coach Freddie Kitchens. Dorsey's departure came after he met with owner Jimmy Haslam, who is once again cleaning house after a disappointing 6-10 season. Dorsey had revamped the Browns during his two seasons as GM, but his hiring of Kitchens backfired as the Browns fell way short of expectations and missed the playoffs for the 17th consecutive season -- the NFL's longest current drought. The Browns are in the preliminary stages of their coaching search, which will be affected by Dorsey leaving. The team has received permission to interview several candidates, including New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and Baltimore offensive coordinator Greg Roman. Dorsey made several astute moves, and his decision to draft quarterback Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall in 2018 looked like a winner when the QB broke the league rookie record for touchdown passes. Mayfield, though, regressed in his second year under Kitchens, who Dorsey favored over other candidates a year ago despite his lack of head coaching experience.

Lions fire six

The Detroit Lions have fired special-teams coordinator John Bonamego, linebackers coach Al Golden, defensive backs coach Brian Stewart, tight ends coach Chris White, strength coach Harold Nash and assistant strength coach Rodney Hill. Lions Coach Matt Patricia announced the moves Tuesday, two days after the franchise ended its worst season in a decade. Patricia said he will do a complete evaluation over the following days and weeks to make decisions in the best interest of the team coming off a 3-12-1 season. Patricia and General Manager Bob Quinn have been told they will be retained in 2020. Detroit ended the year on a nine-game skid, its longest losing streak since going 0-16 in 2008. Patricia, a former New England defensive coordinator, is 9-22-1 over two seasons.

LSU reinstates Divinity

No. 1 LSU has reinstated linebacker Michael Divinity for the national championship game against No. 3 Clemson. Divinity briefly left the team in midseason and returned to practice Nov. 18. He was prevented by LSU from playing in a handful of games because of violations of team rules. Speaking by conference call, LSU Coach Ed Orgeron said a decision was made to let Divinity, a 6-2, 241-pound senior, play in the title game in New Orleans on Jan. 13. Divinity has played in five games this season and has four tackles for loss, including three sacks. As a junior, Divinity had 101/2 tackles for loss and was LSU's co-leader in sacks with five.

BASEBALL

Twins pick up 2 pitchers

The Minnesota Twins signed starting pitchers Homer Bailey and Rich Hill to one-year contracts Tuesday. Bailey, 33, is a 13-year major league veteran who split last season between Kansas City and Oakland, going 13-9 with a 4.57 ERA in 31 starts. In 243 major league games, all starts, the right-hander is 80-86 with a 4.57 ERA. His contract will be worth $7 million with incentives if he reaches 180 innings. After signing a minor league deal with Kansas City, Bailey was 7-6 for the Royals last season. They traded him to the A's at the deadline, and he was 6-3 for a playoff team. Hill, a left-hander, will be 40 on opening day. He has pitched for eight teams in 15 seasons, and had only 13 starts for the Dodgers last season because a portion of the UCL in his left elbow detached. He had surgery in October and will be out until at least June. Hill was 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 482/3 innings last season. His contract is for $3 million, with incentives worth close to $10 million.

TENNIS

'Setback' sidelines Venus

Venus Williams, of the United States, celebrates after defeating Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (2) in a quarterfinal at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Venus Williams has been forced to pull out of the Brisbane International after an undisclosed "setback" in training. Tournament officials said Tuesday a replacement for the 52nd-ranked Williams will be named Thursday. Williams had been given a wild card for the Brisbane event that starts Monday. "Unfortunately I won't be starting my season in Brisbane due to an unexpected setback during my training," the 39-year-old said in a statement Tuesday. "I look forward to being in Australia in the New Year and will see everyone at Adelaide."

HOCKEY

Penguins lose top scorer

Pittsburgh Penguins leading scorer Jake Guentzel is out at least four months after undergoing surgery on his right shoulder Tuesday. Guentzel, 25, injured the shoulder in the third period of a 5-2 victory over Ottawa on Monday night when he slammed into the boards shortly after tapping in his team-high 20th goal of the season. Guentzel slowly made his way to the bench while clutching his right arm. Guentzel is a two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Penguins. He helped Pittsburgh thrive despite missing captain Sidney Crosby, who has been out since Nov. 9 after abdominal surgery. The Penguins are 14-5-3 during Crosby's absence thanks in large part to Guentzel's playmaking. Guentzel was named to the All-Star team Monday, just hours before going down. Penguins General Manager Jim Rutherford said the expected recovery is four to six months, meaning there's a chance Guentzel could return for a portion of the playoffs. Pittsburgh entered Tuesday in second place in the Metropolitan Division behind Washington.

Columbus down a goaltender

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo will be sidelined four to six weeks with a knee injury. The team said Tuesday the 25-year-old had surgery to repair torn cartilage in his right knee. He was hurt during a shootout in a 3-2 loss to Chicago on Sunday night. Korpisalo started slowly this season but has been stellar in the past month. He was selected to participate in the NHL All-Star game on Jan. 25, but the injury likely will prevent that. Korpisalo joins at least eight teammates who are sidelined with injuries. He was hurt trying to stop a shot from Chicago's Jonathan Toews in the first round of the shootout.

