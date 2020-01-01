Officers injured in car break-in arrest

Two police officers were injured while arresting a North Little Rock man after three vehicle break-ins Tuesday morning, an arrest report said.

North Little Rock police officers arrested Donald James Mort, 50, on charges of fleeing arrest, possession of an instrument of crime, two charges of third-degree battery and three charges of breaking or entering, the report said.

Officers responded to a report of a possible breaking and entering and found Mort inside a Mustang with tools for breaking into vehicles, the report said. When officers arrived, the report said, Mort ran and resisted arrest. In the struggle, one officer to injured his hand and another fell and scraped his leg.

Officers found two other cars that had been broken into in the lot, the report said.

Mort was not listed in the Pulaski County jail roster Tuesday evening.

Arrest made after building vandalized

A Little Rock teen was arrested Tuesday after a police officer found him spray-painting one of the Arkansas State Capitol mall buildings, an arrest report said.

A Capitol police officer found Jason Dee Henry Jr., 18, spray-painting the outside wall of one of the Capitol mall buildings and arrested him on a charge of second-degree criminal mischief, the report said.

Henry was not listed in the Pulaski County jail roster Tuesday evening.

