100 years ago

Jan. 1, 1920

EL DORADO -- A showing of oil was found today at the Trinity Petroleum Corporation well near Shuler by workmen who were reaming the hole preparatory to setting a six-inch casing, according to company officials.

50 years ago

Jan. 1, 1970

• The firm that owns KATV, Channel 7, disclosed Wednesday it had bought the old Worthen Bank and Trust Company building at East Fourth and Main Streets. The transaction had long been rumored. Robert Doubleday, president of Leake Television, Inc., the owners of the station, said KATV would remodel the building as its studios and would move there in four to six months.

25 years ago

Jan. 1, 1995

• Drizzle and fog didn't dampen Christmas cheer Dec. 21 as Arkansas' young men and women who attend the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis, Md., and the U.S. Air Force Academy at Colorado Springs, Colo., gathered at the Officers Club at the Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville with their dates for the annual Military Academies Ball. The holiday event, hosted by the Academies Parents' Club of Arkansas Inc., began with a reception and was followed by dinner.

10 years ago

Jan. 1, 2010

• Five new applicants on Thursday brought to 11 the final number of candidates that the North Little Rock City Council will consider to fill a vacant Ward 3 alderman's position. The deadline to apply at the city clerk's office was Thursday. City Hall is closed today. Submitting applications on the final day were: James Ard, 64, a self-employed telecommunications and electronics technician. Jimmy W. Hinson, 70, chief financial officer for the Arkansas Enterprises for the Developmentally Disabled. Darrell L. Montgomery, 42, a contract specialist with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Patrick Mulligan, 45, a residential treatment counselor at Youth Home Inc. Former Alderman John Parker, 62, a district sales manager for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Former Alderman Cary Gaines, 64, resigned Nov. 20 after allegations that he was a partner in a failed scheme to defraud the city. He faces two charges of corruption in federal court. Ward 3's other alderman, Sam Baggett, is also under indictment but remains on the council.

