Dr. Zafar Mirza (left), special assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health, addresses a news conference Tuesday with members of the Pakistani transgender community in Islamabad. (AP/B.K. Bangash)

Transgender Pakistanis get health IDs

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan began issuing special health ID cards for transgender people on Tuesday as a way to lessen health care discrimination.

Transgender people often have been denied treatment in Pakistan because doctors could not decide whether to treat them in a male or female ward. They have even died for lack of care.

The government plans to set up separate wards in hospitals around the country for transgender patients, according to Dr. Zafar Mirza, a special aide to Prime Minister Imran Khan for health services.

Pakistan -- a conservative, majority Muslim nation -- officially recognized transgender as a third gender in 2012.

Yet transgender people are still largely confined to the margins of society. Sex-change surgery requires a court order, family approval, a psychiatrist's note and a medical recommendation.

The Supreme Court ordered the government to list transgender as a third gender on ID cards, and the national agency responsible for issuing them will handle the new health cards.

The Health Ministry will immediately start giving health cards to all transgender people who are registered, Mirza said.

He said anyone who wants to change the listing on their ID to transgender will have a "one-time option" to do so. He didn't specify how long that period would last.

Phone call cordial, say Russia, Ukraine

MOSCOW -- The presidents of Russia and Ukraine have spoken by telephone to express satisfaction with a newly signed contract on natural-gas transit and the recent exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia-backed rebels in Ukraine's east.

A Kremlin statement says the Tuesday call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy took place on Ukraine's initiative.

Sunday's swap of 200 prisoners has raised hopes of an end to the five-year war in eastern Ukraine that has killed 14,000 people.

The new contract allowing Russian gas to Europe to be shipped through pipelines that cross Ukraine will ease European fears of an interruption in Russian gas supplies over the winter. Russia ships about 40% of its European gas deliveries by that route, and the old contract was to expire Tuesday.

Zelenskiy's office said the leaders also discussed establishing a list to look into freeing Ukrainians and Russians held by each country. The Kremlin did not mention that issue.

Pirates abduct 8 crewmen off Cameroon

ATHENS, Greece -- Gunmen have attacked a Greek tanker ship off Cameroon in west Africa and abducted eight of the 28 crew members, injuring one seaman, Greek authorities said Tuesday.

A coast guard statement said the attack took place early Tuesday 2 miles off the port of Limboh, where the Greek-flagged Happy Lady was riding at anchor.

The abducted seamen were identified as five Greeks, two Filipinos and a Ukrainian. The coast guard provided no further detail on the health of the injured Greek crew member.

The coast guard did not say whether a ransom demand has been made to the ship-owning company, as is common after attacks on commercial vessels in the notoriously pirate-infested waters off West Africa.

The 600-foot Happy Lady carries chemicals or oil products.

Tribal clashes kill dozens in West Darfur

CAIRO -- Sporadic tribal clashes between Arabs and non-Arabs continued Tuesday in Sudan's West Darfur province, as the death toll climbed to at least two dozen people -- some of them burned to death, according to a local aid group working in the area.

Some of the 24 dead were children, said Adam Regal, a spokesman for an organization that helps run refugee camps in the area. He said at least 17 others were wounded.

The clashes, which began over the weekend, pose a challenge to efforts by Sudan's transitional government to end decadeslong rebellions in areas like Darfur. Rebel groups from Darfur have now suspended their peace talks with the government in response to the tribal clashes and called for an investigation.

Sudan is on a fragile path to democracy after a popular uprising led the military to overthrow longtime autocratic President Omar al-Bashir in April. A military-civilian government now rules the country. One of its key priorities has been ending the insurgencies in Sudan's far-flung provinces in order to slash military spending, which has been as much as 70% to 80% of the national budget.

Regal showed footage of burned properties, as well as graphic images of dead bodies and wounded people with bloodstained clothes. His aid group said looting and destruction of property by militias took place in at least three refugee camps in the town of Genena.

Activists and residents said the nightly curfew was not being followed, and that sporadic clashes in Genena continued Tuesday.

