A man died in Pine Bluff after police found him with stab wounds near a restaurant Tuesday evening, a news release said.
Pine Bluff police responded to a report of a stabbing at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday, where they found a man with "apparent stab wounds" outside of the business at Ocean's Fish & Chicken 4 at 2213 E. Harding Ave., the release said.
An ambulance transported the man to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where he died at 6:24 p.m., the release said.
The name and age of the victim was not released pending family notification.
The homicide is the 29th for the city in 2019.
Metro on 01/01/2020
Print Headline: Police: Man with stab wounds dies
