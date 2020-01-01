Police: Man with stab wounds dies

A man died in Pine Bluff after police found him with stab wounds near a restaurant Tuesday evening, a news release said.

Pine Bluff police responded to a report of a stabbing at 4:42 p.m. Tuesday, where they found a man with "apparent stab wounds" outside of the business at Ocean's Fish & Chicken 4 at 2213 E. Harding Ave., the release said.

An ambulance transported the man to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where he died at 6:24 p.m., the release said.

The name and age of the victim was not released pending family notification.

The homicide is the 29th for the city in 2019.

Metro on 01/01/2020