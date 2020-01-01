Sentence 20 years for club shooting

Admitted killer Tyler Clay Jackson has accepted a 20-year prison sentence for starting the July 2017 gang shootout at a downtown Little Rock nightclub where about two dozen attendees, who had gathered for a late-night concert, were shot.

Witnesses described hearing people yelling out "Bloods" and "Crips" just before the gunfire started. Of the 28 people wounded, most suffered gunshot wounds. Three of the injured were hurt while escaping the chaos and gunfire. Some were hurt when jumped out of the windows of the second-story club. The club, Power Ultra Lounge, was immediately shut down by authorities.

The injured -- some with serious injuries and at least one with multiple gunshot wounds -- were taken to the emergency rooms at five hospitals in Little Rock and North Little Rock. One victim had to be placed in a medically induced coma, and the youngest victim suffered a spinal injury that had doctors concerned that he would be paralyzed for life. The boy, who is now the main plaintiff in a lawsuit over the shootings, has regained his ability to walk.

The resulting police probe that led to Jackson's arrest -- headed by detective Troy Dillard with assistance from federal, state and local law officers -- has already resulted in guilty pleas for the featured performer, Ricky "Finesse2Tymes" Hampton, and Hampton's bodyguard Kentrell Dominique "Dirt" Gwynn, both 29-year-old Memphis residents.

They each received five-year sentences on state charges -- Hampton for being a felon in possession of a firearm and Gwynn for aggravated assault for firing a gun during the melee. Both also pleaded guilty to federal charges that arose from the shooting investigation. A third Memphis man, 29-year-old Corderro Ragland, was implicated by authorities but never charged.

Sentencing papers filed Monday by deputy prosecutor Melissa Kalmer show that Jackson, 21, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault in exchange for the 20-year sentence from Pulaski County Circuit Judge Leon Johnson.

Jackson of Conway faced up to 36 years on the Class D felony charges, each of which carried a 12-year maximum for a habitual offender such as himself. Under the conditions of his plea deal, negotiated by public defender Lou Marczuk, prosecutors dropped nine other counts.

Jackson, formerly of Wrightsville, is already serving a 20-year sentence for the Little Rock murder and robbery of 14-year-old Cyncere Alexander about two weeks after the club shootout, and his Power Ultra Lounge sentence won't add to the time he will spend in prison. He will be eligible to apply for parole in July 2032, about two weeks before he turns 34.

Jackson was the last of the three suspects to be arrested. Police found him in jail in Conway where he was being held for leading police in Faulkner County on a high-speed chase in a stolen sport utility vehicle. The chase ended after police rammed his vehicle. Jackson subsequently received a six-year prison sentence for that incident.

He was charged in the Power Ultra Lounge case 3½ months after the shootout after telling detectives that he was the first to fire, aiming at a member of the Bloods gang who had been arguing with one of Jackson's friends.

It has never been made clear whether Jackson is a gang member. Jail records show that he has a "Piru" tattoo, which is an indicator of Bloods affiliation, but police say the people he was with at Power Ultra Lounge are Crips.

Over the course of three interviews with Dillard and fellow detective Jacob Pasman in the Faulkner County jail, Jackson said he and three friends -- "Jay," "Frog" and "Booman" -- went to the club together. Police found a Facebook photograph of the men taken by another friend just before they went inside, court filings show.

Jackson said they all had guns, and that Frog had given him a pistol "because they may see some people in the club they do not like."

He told investigators that he pulled his gun and shot after a confrontation between his friends and two other men whom he knew as "Chi" and "Mook." Jackson said he shot at Mook, who had lifted his shirt to pull a gun. He said Chi fell down as Jackson was shooting at Mook, but he didn't know if the bullets had struck Chi.

He said he fired at least 10 times and then hid behind a couch as others started shooting. Then he fled the club and walked to an aunt's home on Keats Drive, about 9 miles away.

According to Dillard's report, Jackson's description of where he was standing in the club and the weapon he used, a 10mm pistol, matched the shell casing that police found and the location where the casings were discovered. The clothing Jackson said he was wearing also matched witness descriptions of the gunman.

Court filings show that Jackson subsequently identified Chi and Mook from police photographs as two Little Rock men wounded in the shooting. Chi is Marquette Muhammad, 18, and Mook as Marvel Harris, 26, both of Little Rock. Jackson similarly identified the three friends with him as Jaylyn "Jay" Griffis, 24, of Bryant and two Little Rock men, Kenwan "Booman" Sherrod, 23, and Machita "Frog" Mitchell Jr., 43.

None of them have been charged in the Power Ultra Lounge case, but Sherrod and Mitchell face capital murder charges over accusations that they put Jackson up to robbing Alexander during a feud between Mitchell and Alexander's father, Chris Lamont Alexander. Mitchell's murder trial has not been scheduled, but Sherrod's is set for June.

Mitchell and the senior Alexander, both members of the Wolfe Street Crips, had once been friends, but authorities have since revealed that the pair had a falling out involving marijuana trafficking in the weeks before the teen was killed.

Chris Alexander had portrayed himself as a reformed gang member and youth advocate, who through a city-endorsed program for teens, was trying to help young people avoid the life of crime he had led. But by the time his son -- the youngest of his five children -- was killed, Alexander had been exposed as a marijuana dealer operating out of a Jacksonville storefront and a Little Rock carwash.

Alexander, whose street name is Murda or Murder, subsequently pleaded guilty to federal gun and marijuana charges and was sent to prison for 10 years. He said he got involved in marijuana trafficking to help fund his youth program.

He was sentenced to prison a week before the second anniversary of his son's death, telling the judge that "jealousy and greed is what took my son's life." Alexander said Cyncere "was killed at a place [where] he should have been safe."

But police found 1.5 pounds of marijuana near the teen's body, and prosecutors, citing recordings of jail phone calls between Mitchell and Sherrod, indicated they believe that Jackson was ordered to go to the Alexander home to get the drugs, even if he had to take them by force from Cyncere Alexander.

Metro on 01/01/2020