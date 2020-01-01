Sheriff ID's body as Batesville woman, 47

Authorities on Tuesday released the name of a 47-year-old woman who was found dead near the entrance of a wildlife management area in Independence County over the weekend.

Hunters found the body of Deanna M. Zahn of Batesville near the entrance to the Jamestown Wildlife Management Area on Saturday morning, according to statements released by the Independence County sheriff's office.

The wildlife area covers parts of Cleburne and Independence counties.

Authorities said the body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory to confirm the victim's identity. The cause of death was unknown Tuesday.

