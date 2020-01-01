Texas redeems dispiriting season

Texas Longhorns running back Keaontay Ingram (26) hurdles Utah Utes defensive back Tareke Lewis (5) in the Longhorns’ 38-10 victory over Utah in the Alamo Bowl. (AP/Ken Murray)

SAN ANTONIO -- Sam Ehlinger and the Texas Longhorns finally looked like the team everyone thought they could be when the season began.

Ehlinger passed for three touchdowns, ran for another, and the Longhorns took out a season of frustration on No. 11 Utah with a dominant 38-10 Alamo Bowl victory Tuesday night.

After a 10-win season in 2018 and an impressive Sugar Bowl victory over Georgia set up a Top-10 ranking for the Longhorns to start 2019, Texas (8-5) underwhelmed by falling into the middle of the pack in the Big 12. As the pressure mounted on third-year Coach Tom Herman, he replaced both his offensive and defensive coordinators, and Texas entered the Alamo Bowl unranked with a fan base unnerved.

The release came in a romping New Year's Eve party in front of a "home" crowd dominated by Texas fans who made the one-hour drive from Austin.

"Our talent can take us pretty far," Ehlinger said. "When you add mistake-free football, watch out."

For Utah, it was a bitter end to a season that was so promising just a month ago when the Utes were on the verge of making the College Football Playoff. Utah (11-3) didn't get there after it was swamped in the Pac-12 title game by Oregon.

Texas physically handled the Utes at the line of scrimmage. Longhorns linebacker Joseph Ossai had three sacks on quarterback Tyler Huntley, and six total tackles for loss.

"We knew that we were going to have to play with a greater passion and physicality than they would," said Herman.

Texas also pounded out 231 yards against the nation's No. 1 rush defense, which had held 10 opponents under 70 yards. Texas' biggest run came on a 31-yard burst by Ehlinger on third down on the drive that led to his 6-yard touchdown that made it 24-3 late in the third quarter. Keaontay Ingram later added a 49-yard touchdown burst late in the fourth.

Ehlinger finished with 201 yards passing. His first touchdown went to Collin Johnson. His last was to Devin Duvernay, who caught three passes for 92 yards.

"I'll take those guys in one-on-one coverage against anybody in the country," Ehlinger said.

Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay (left) makes a catch in front of Utah defensive back Javelin Guidry during the Longhorns’ 38-10 victory over the No. 11 Utes at the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio. Duvernay finished with 3 catches for 92 yards and 1 touchdown. (AP/Eric Gay)

