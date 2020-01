TODAY’S WOMEN’S GAME

Central Arkansas vs. Houston Baptist

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS UCA 5-6 (1-1 Southland); Houston Baptist 4-7 (0-2)

SERIES UCA leads 8-2.

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, in Conway

INTERNET ucasports.com/watch

TEAM COMPARISON

UCA Houston Baptist

57.0 Points for 57.6

54.0 Points against 66.8

+5.5 Rebound margin -4.2

+0.3 Turnover margin +0.9

39.2 FG pct. 35.5

21.9 3-pt pct. 23.8

57.9 FT pct. 63.1

PROBABLE LINEUPS

UCA

POS, NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Taylor Sells, 5-7, Sr. 9.2 4.5 G Savanna Walker, 5-7, Jr. 7.3 2.7 G/F Briana Trigg, 5-10, Jr. 2.9 3.9 F Terri Crawford, 6-1, Fr. 7.1 5.2 F Hannah Langhi, 6-2, Jr. 8.0 5.2 COACH Sandra Rushing (146-84 overall)

HOUSTON BAPTIST

POS, NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Timia Jefferson, 5-9, Fr. 10.3 1.6 G Julija Vujakovic, 5-11, So. 7.8 2.5 G M. Valdez-Crader, 5-5, Jr. 9.3 3.1 F Lauren Calver, 6-1, Sr. 4.9 2.4 C Abbey Sutherland, 6-4, Fr. 2.8 3.9 COACH Donna Finnie (70-115 overall)

CHALK TALK UCA senior guard Taylor Sells has scored in double figures in each of the past two games. … The Sugar Bears have won the last five meetings against Houston Baptist. … Houston Baptist enters today’s matchup on a three-game losing skid, and have lost five of its past six games.