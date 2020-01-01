Trump says U.S. plan near on teen vaping, flavors ban

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the federal government will soon announce a new strategy to tackle underage vaping, promising, "We're going to protect our families, we're going to protect our children, and we're going to protect the industry."

Trump was vague about what the plan would entail, but suggested "certain flavors" in cartridge-based e-cigarettes would be taken off the market "for a period of time."

Officials earlier Tuesday had said the administration planned to ban mint-, fruit- and dessert-flavored e-cigarette cartridges popular with teenagers, but allow menthol and tobacco flavors to remain on the market.

Officials said flavored liquid nicotine used in open tank systems can continue to be sold -- an important concession to vape shops that have thrived alongside the booming e-cigarette business in recent years. The tanks allow users to custom-mix flavors.

But the expected ban does target the vaping devices that use cartridges, which are more popular among teenagers because they most closely resemble cigarettes and are easier to use than the open tank systems.

On Tuesday, Trump suggested the ban might be temporary.

"Hopefully, if everything's safe, they're going to be going very quickly back onto the market," he told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where he was hosting a New Year's Eve party.

Tobacco and vaping companies have lobbied against banning flavors, including menthol. They have argued that adult smokers need e-cigarette options to help them switch from cigarettes -- and that because 35% of cigarettes sold are menthol brands, taking menthol flavors off the market would pose a hardship for those smokers trying to quit.

"Vaping can be good from the standpoint -- you look at the e-cigarettes, you stop smoking," Trump said. "If you can stop smoking, that's a big advantage. So, we think we're going to get it back on the market very, very quickly."

Juul, which dominates the e-cigarette business, has largely stayed out of the fray after public backlash over its role in the soaring rise of teenage vaping. Facing legal opposition from parents, schools and public-health officials, the company voluntarily took its fruit- and dessert-flavored products off the market.

The current debate over a flavor ban was set off by twin public-health crises -- soaring rates of vaping by young people that experts feared was addicting a new generation to nicotine, and the recent spate of severe lung injuries largely related to vaping THC, the high-inducing ingredient in marijuana. More than 2,500 people have been hospitalized since mid-August and more than 54 people have died.

The new restrictions on flavors will not extend to THC-vaping products, which are mainly regulated by states that have legalized marijuana.

"People have died from this, they died from vaping," Trump said Tuesday. "We think we understand why. But we're doing a very exhaustive examination, and hopefully everything will be back on the market very, very shortly."

Information for this article was contributed by Sheila Kaplan and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times; and by staff members of The Associated Press.

A Section on 01/01/2020