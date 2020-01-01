UNDER THE RADAR: McGehee’s David Moore II

On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR basketball prospect is McGehee’s David Moore II.

Class: 2021

Position: Guard

Size: 5-10 150

Stats: this season, 22.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists , 1.5 steals shooting 76% from the field, 74% from three-point line and 83% from the free throw line

Coach Xavier Diamond: “All around good kid. Has been top scorer in all eight games we have played this year so far. Scored 25 against Magnolia. He's a 5-10, 150-pound guard who hardly misses. Offensive weapon that will fit well with any team. Shoots the mid-range and three great.”