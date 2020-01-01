UNDER THE RADAR: McGehee’s David Moore II

2021 guard David Moore II. Photo courtesy of Clifton Jackson
On Wednesdays we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR basketball prospect is McGehee’s David Moore II.
Class: 2021
Position: Guard
Size: 5-10 150
Stats: this season, 22.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists , 1.5 steals shooting 76% from the field, 74% from three-point line and 83% from the free throw line
Coach Xavier Diamond: “All around good kid. Has been top scorer in all eight games we have played this year so far. Scored 25 against Magnolia. He's a 5-10, 150-pound guard who hardly misses. Offensive weapon that will fit well with any team. Shoots the mid-range and three great.”
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with the Democrat-Gazette commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. The Democrat-Gazette commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.