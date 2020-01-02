$1 home program in city sells only 4

ST. LOUIS — The city of St. Louis has sold just four properties under a program launched last year that allows people to buy homes for just $1.

St. Louis developed the Dollar House Pilot Program in hopes of selling tax delinquent properties that the city’s Land Reutilization Authority has received and of revitalizing struggling neighborhoods. Under the program, a buyer must have the financial means to renovate the property.

But, considering the condition of the buildings, the requirements can be hard to meet, said Otis Williams, director of the the St. Louis Development Corp., which oversees the Land Reutilization Authority.

“Citizens often get a reality check when they go see the houses in person,” he said. “They realize that this is a lot of work for this $1.”

Buyers have four months to stabilize the outside of the building according to city code and 18 months to obtain an occupancy permit. They must then own and occupy the home for at least three years. The property goes back to the city if an owner doesn’t fulfill those obligations.

Williams said the development corporation will review the program, particularly a requirement that the houses spend five years in the Land Reutilization Authority’s inventory.

St. Louis Alderman John Collins-Muhammad, who sponsored the resolution that directed the development corporation to set up the program, said it’s doing as well as can be expected.

“If we can come up with more innovative [incentives] to attract and retain developers, to renovate these homes in the city’s most impoverished neighborhoods, I think we can really turn around communities,” Collins-Muhammad said.

The Land Reutilization Authority has received 15 offers under the program. Two were not approved, three applicants withdrew, and the authority canceled two offers. Two were given six-month options, and two are pending closings, according to authority records.

The other four houses went to new owners.