2 charged with murder of man reported missing in Arkansas

Two men have been charged with murder after human remains found in the Norfork area near the White River were identified as those of Tyler Wade Pickett, 20, who was reported missing on Sept. 17, according to a news release from Baxter County Sheriff John F. Montgomery.

Jeffery Scott Shepherd and James Edward Tyler Davis face first-degree murder charges in addition to battery, according to the release. The murder charges weren’t listed on the state’s online court filing system as of late Thursday afternoon.

Investigators from Mountain Home Police Department began working the missing person case after being informed by Pickett's mother that she hadn’t had any contact with him since April, according to the release.

Investigators received a tip on Dec. 5 about where the homicide took place. Pickett’s remains were discovered after a search that began on Dec. 17, according to the release.

While the search was being conducted, investigators interviewed Shepherd. According to the release, Shepherd told police he had gone to the property on June 27, where he met up with Davis and Pickett. Shepherd told police he struck and kicked Pickett and that Davis shot him several times with a .22 caliber rifle before leaving the body there.