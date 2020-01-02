A police officer works Wednesday at the scene of a bar shooting in Huntington, W.Va. (AP/The Herald-Dispatch/Lori Wolfe)

7 injured in West Virginia bar shooting

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- Seven people were injured in a shooting at a bar in West Virginia early Wednesday, police said.

The shooting happened at the Kulture Hookah Bar in Huntington, interim Police Chief Ray Cornwell said in a news release.

The statement said several people were found shot inside and outside of the bar. Cornwell said initial information suggested the shooting involved a dispute between individuals.

No arrests have been made.

According to WOWK-TV, more than a dozen shell casings were found outside the bar and in a parking lot across the street. About 50 people were inside the bar when police arrived.

The injured were taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities did not specify the nature of their injuries.

Huntington Mayor Steve Williams said in a statement that such shootings "will not be tolerated" and that city leaders are waiting for investigators "to provide more complete information about this incident before we determine the next steps."

Search begins after fishing boat sinks

JUNEAU, Alaska -- Five people were missing and two were rescued after a 130-foot crab fishing vessel from Dutch Harbor sank Tuesday night, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

Authorities said the vessel's last known position was 170 miles southwest of Air Station Kodiak.

The Scandies Rose sank at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday with seven crew members aboard, the Coast Guard said. The Coast Guard received a mayday distress call and immediately commenced a rescue operation.

Helicopter and airplane crews from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak were involved in the search. A helicopter crew arrived at the scene and hoisted two survivors from a life raft. Their condition was not immediately known.

A Coast Guard cutter was diverted from the Bering Sea and was expected to arrive at the scene Wednesday evening.

"We are conducting an extensive search in a 300-square-mile area to locate the five missing persons from the Scandies Rose," said Lt. Wade Arnold, command duty officer at 17th District command center.

Police: Stray bullet killed Texas woman

HOUSTON -- Authorities said that a woman ringing in the new year was fatally shot by a stray bullet outside her Houston home.

The Harris County sheriff's office said 61-year-old Philippa Ashford died after being shot at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday. The sheriff's office said it appears she may have been struck by celebratory gunfire from outside her neighborhood.

The woman's family and their neighbors were discharging fireworks in their cul-de-sac when she called out that she had been shot, according to the sheriff's office. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We have no indication that any family member or anybody in the cul-de-sac was discharging a firearm, and we've walked the streets and canvassed up and down to see if we can find any shell casings in the neighborhood and are not finding anything," said Sgt. Ben Beall of the Harris County sheriff's office.

Her body has been sent for an autopsy, and the sheriff's office is asking anyone with information regarding her death to call the agency.

Nebraska police fatally shoot gunman

OMAHA, Neb. -- Officers in Nebraska fatally shot a man at an apartment complex after he approached officers with his gun raised and yelled, "kill me," Omaha police said Wednesday.

Officers then found a woman dead inside an apartment that was the location of the domestic disturbance that prompted the call to police. Authorities believe the suspect shot her before confronting the officers.

The shooting happened after officers were called to a complex known as Evans Tower shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said in a news release that three responding officers knocked on the apartment door and identified themselves, then heard a woman scream and plead repeatedly, "No, Terry."

The officers kicked in the door and heard gunfire, police said. They radioed that shots were fired and moved back from the doorway. Moments later, police said, 57-year-old Terry Hudson exited the apartment with a raised handgun. Two officers shot at Hudson, who died from his injuries.

Police said the officers' body cameras captured Hudson wielding a gun and yelling "kill me" just before the gunfire. A firearm was recovered next to Hudson's body.

The woman, identified as Dana Wells, 58, was found dead inside the apartment.

This image taken from a police officer’s body camera shows the fatal exchange of gunfire in an apartment complex in Omaha, Neb. (AP/Omaha Police Department)

A Section on 01/02/2020